Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (CSE: TWEL) (OTCQB: TWELF) (FSE: Y920) ("Tokenwell" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated March 26, 2026, where it announced a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), the Company now wishes to amend the terms of the Private Placement of unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") as set forth below (the "Amended Offering"). The Company expects to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $600,000 under the Amended Offering.

The Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 10.0% per annum, calculated monthly and accrued, and payable in units of the Company (each, a "Unit") upon conversion or at maturity at the Conversion Price (as defined below). The Debentures will mature on the date that is 12 months following the date of issuance (the "Maturity Date").

The outstanding principal together with accrued interest may be converted into Units, at a conversion price of $0.065 per Unit (the "Conversion Price") at any time on or before the Maturity Date. Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the issuance date of the Unit. On the Maturity Date, the holders of the Debentures may convert the outstanding principal amount, together with any accrued interest thereon, into Units at the Conversion Price.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Amended Offering for general working capital purposes.

The Amended Offering is expected to close on or before April 15, 2026, or such other date as the Company may determine, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals.

In connection with the closing of the Amended Offering, the Company may pay finders' fees to eligible parties who have assisted in introducing subscribers to the Amended Offering. Completion of the Amended Offering remains subject to regulatory approval. All securities issued in connection with the Amended Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

On Behalf of the Company

~Timothy Burgess~

Timothy J. Burgess

CEO and Director

About Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (CSE: TWEL) (OTCQB: TWELF) (FSE: Y920)

Tokenwell is a publicly listed cutting-edge cryptocurrency platform dedicated to making digital assets accessible, secure, and efficient for users worldwide. With a focus on innovation and user-centric design, Tokenwell empowers individuals and businesses to engage with the crypto economy confidently. For more information about Tokenwell, its upcoming launches, product benefits and features, Crypto users should visit www.tokenwell.io and download the Tokenwell app on iOS or Android. Potential investors are invited to visit www.tokenwell.com and everyone should follow us on LinkedIn, X & Telegram, and also subscribe to our News Alert opportunity for free and timely notifications from the Company.

For further information

Tokenwell Platforms Inc.

Web: https://tokenwell.com (Investors)

Web: https://tokenwell.io (Products & Services)

Tokenwell Disclaimer - Tokenwell Platforms Inc. is not an investment adviser or commodity trading advisor. Tokenwell makes no representation regarding the advisability of investments linked to its products. Assets remain on users' own exchanges. Terms and conditions available at tokenwell.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the expected closing date of the Amended Offering; the anticipated proceeds to be raised under the Amended Offering; the intended use of any proceeds raised under the Amended Offering; and the payment of any finder's fees in connection with the Amended Offering. Such forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently uncertain and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause results to differ from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited, our ability to continue with our development efforts, our efforts to grow our business and operations, the costs or expenditures associated therewith, competition in our industry, and the evolving rules and regulations applicable to digital assets and our industry. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulatory Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290569

Source: Tokenwell Platforms Inc.