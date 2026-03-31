dsm-firmenich: Weekly progress on share repurchase program to cover share plans and reduce capital

Press Release

Weekly progress on share repurchase program to cover share plans and reduce capital

Kaiseraugst (Switzerland), Maastricht (Netherlands), March 31, 2026

dsm-firmenich, innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, announced on February 9, 2026 its intention to repurchase ordinary shares with an aggregate market value of €500 million and reduce its issued capital. On March 12, 2026, the company commenced repurchasing ordinary shares for a total amount of €540 million, of which €40 million to cover commitments under the Group's share-based compensation plans and €500 million to reduce its issued capital.

In accordance with regulations, dsm-firmenich informs the market that during the period from March 23, 2026 up to and including March 27, 2026 a total number of 352,672 shares have been repurchased on its behalf. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €59.81 per share for a total amount of €21.1 million.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 1,005,070 shares at an average price of €59.16 for a total consideration of €59.5 million. The buyback of €40 million worth of shares to cover commitments under the Group's share-based compensation plans was finalized on March 23, 2026.

The €500 million share repurchase program to reduce the Group's issued capital is intended to be completed by the end of Q3 2026.

For more detailed information see ' Daily transaction details Share Repurchase Program announced February 9, 2026'.

For more information, please contact:

dsm-firmenich investor relations enquiries:

Email: investors@dsm-firmenich.com

dsm-firmenich media enquiries:

Email: media@dsm-firmenich.com

About dsm-firmenich

As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for people and the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €9 billion for its Continuing Operations following the divestment of Animal Nutrition & Health. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 21,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people. www.dsm-firmenich.com

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction. This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to dsm-firmenich's future. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of dsm-firmenich and information currently available to the company. dsm-firmenich cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. dsm-firmenich has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The English language version of this press release prevails over other language versions.

Attachment