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WKN: A1XE8F | ISIN: DK0060542181 | Ticker-Symbol: QJQ
Xetra
30.03.26 | 17:35
31,380 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
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Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ISS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
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ISS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,86031,04008:47
30,78031,00008:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2026 07:10 Uhr
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

ISS World Services A/S: ISS extends major contract with large global customer

ISS, a leading global workplace experience and facility services company, has extended its Integrated Facilities Services (IFS) contract with one of its largest and longstanding global customers. The contract has an annual value of more than DKK 700 million.

Copenhagen , March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the contract, ISS will continue to deliver a broad range of integrated facilities services across the globe. These include cleaning, catering, technical and building maintenance, engineering, and workplace experience services.

The contract has been extended by two years, with the extension taking effect from Q3 2027.

For media enquiries:
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communications, +45 4176 1989

For investor enquiries:
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725
Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468

About ISS
ISS is a leading global workplace experience and facility services company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call "placemakers". In 2025, ISS Group's global revenue amounted to DKK 84.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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