The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 17.04.2026.

Die folgenden Instrumente auf XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 17.04.2026

.

ISIN Name

US0028962076 Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

US0162551016 Align Technology Inc.

US02043Q1076 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

US0255371017 American Electric Power Co. Inc.

US0311001004 AMETEK Inc.

US0530151036 Automatic Data Processing Inc.

GB00BPQY8M80 Aviva PLC

IE00BD1RP616 Bank of Ireland Group PLC

US14448C1045 Carrier Global Corp.

US8085131055 Charles Schwab Corp.

US16119P1084 Charter Communications Inc. [Del.]

US1713401024 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

US1255231003 Cigna Group, The

US1729081059 Cintas Corp.

US12572Q1058 CME Group Inc.

US1924461023 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

US2091151041 Consolidated Edison Inc.

US22052L1044 Corteva Inc.

US1264081035 CSX Corp.

US2310211063 Cummins Inc.

US2435371073 Deckers Outdoor Corp.

DK0060738599 Demant AS

US2533931026 Dics Sporting Goods Inc.

US2566771059 Dollar General Corp. [New]

US2567461080 Dollar Tree Inc.

US25746U1097 Dominion Energy Inc.

US2788651006 Ecolab Inc.

NL0013056914 Elastic N.V.

US0367521038 Elevance Health Inc.

US2910111044 Emerson Electric Co.

US26875P1012 EOG Resources Inc.

US26884L1098 EQT Corp.

US29786A1060 Etsy Inc.

US30161N1019 Exelon Corp.

US1651677353 Expand Energy Corp.

US30212P3038 Expedia Group Inc.

US3119001044 Fastenal Co.

FR0004163111 Genfit S.A.

US37940X1028 Global Payments Inc.

US43300A2033 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

US4461501045 Huntington Bancshares Inc.

US45168D1046 IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

FR0010331421 Innate Pharma S.A.

US45866F1049 Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

FR0013233012 Inventiva S.A.

US46266C1053 IQVIA Holdings Inc.

DK0060542181 ISS AS

IE00BY7QL619 Johnson Controls International PLC

DK0010307958 Jyske Bank A/S

US4932671088 Keycorp

US49338L1035 Keysight Technologies Inc.

US5380341090 Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

US56585A1025 Marathon Petroleum Corp.





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