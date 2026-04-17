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WKN: 894298 | ISIN: US2435371073 | Ticker-Symbol: DO2
Tradegate
17.04.26 | 17:11
95,36 Euro
+3,70 % +3,40
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
95,2895,6617:38
95,2695,6817:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO79,000,00 %
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC164,00+4,39 %
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC263,00-3,24 %
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC112,30-1,68 %
AMETEK INC195,50+0,08 %
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC169,80-0,16 %
AVIVA PLC7,518+0,83 %
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC17,270+1,98 %
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION52,54+3,67 %
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION77,96-0,81 %
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC201,35+0,55 %
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC82,10+2,32 %
CIGNA GROUP236,00+0,60 %
CINTAS CORPORATION152,42+1,18 %
CME GROUP INC241,90-3,80 %
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION52,10+1,44 %
CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC92,08-1,67 %
CORTEVA INC67,32-2,29 %
CSX CORPORATION36,890+1,77 %
CUMMINS INC526,40+1,86 %
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION95,36+3,70 %
DEMANT A/S29,500+3,58 %
DICKS SPORTING GOODS INC185,20+0,08 %
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION106,20+1,34 %
DOLLAR TREE INC89,08+5,06 %
DOMINION ENERGY INC52,24-1,47 %
ECOLAB INC228,60+0,04 %
ELASTIC NV40,600+0,25 %
ELEVANCE HEALTH INC272,50+1,68 %
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO121,35+1,85 %
EOG RESOURCES INC106,90-6,06 %
EQT CORPORATION48,240-2,68 %
ETSY INC51,86+2,49 %
EXELON CORPORATION38,850-3,82 %
EXPAND ENERGY CORPORATION80,70-2,31 %
EXPEDIA GROUP INC215,85-0,05 %
FASTENAL COMPANY38,635+1,82 %
GENFIT SA9,0600,00 %
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC61,60+2,33 %
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC289,90+3,35 %
HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC14,066-0,03 %
IDEXX LABORATORIES INC493,70+2,05 %
INNATE PHARMA SA1,4240,00 %
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC136,55-1,73 %
INVENTIVA SA4,745+0,32 %
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC148,65-1,72 %
ISS A/S32,380-0,49 %
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC116,10-0,56 %
JYSKE BANK A/S124,600,00 %
KEYCORP18,300-0,41 %
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC280,00+0,02 %
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC135,95+3,27 %
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION178,30-7,14 %
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