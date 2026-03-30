COLLIERVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) today announced that it has acquired Bison Metals Technologies LLC (Bison). Bison is a U.S. manufacturer of copper tubes, with its sole manufacturing location in Shawnee, Oklahoma.Regarding the acquisition, Greg Christopher, Mueller's CEO said, "The addition of Bison to the Mueller group expands our domestic tube manufacturing capacity, broadens our industrial tube manufacturing capabilities and importantly, enhances our ability to produce tube that is utilized as feedstock for certain of our value-added products. This capability will help mitigate tariff costs we currently incur on feedstock that is manufactured at our foreign subsidiaries for eventual use by our U.S. production operations."Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) is an industrial corporation whose holdings manufacture vital goods for important markets such as air, water, oil and gas distribution; climate comfort; food preservation; electrical transmission; medical; aerospace and automotive. It includes a network of companies and brands throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.Statements in this release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These include risks relating to our ability to successfully realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction, economic and currency conditions, continued availability of raw materials and energy, market demand, pricing, competitive and technological factors, and the availability of financing, among others, as set forth in the Company's SEC filings. The words "outlook," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe," "target," "encourage," "anticipate," "appear," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. The Company has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this report.ContactsJeffrey A. Martin(901) 753-3226

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