Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Advances Integrated 3D Geological Modeling to Position 2026 Drill Season As Transformational

--Company aims to transition from incremental exploration toward systematic testing of a potentially large-scale copper system

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Star Copper Corp.(CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical mineral exploration and development company, is pleased to provide an update regarding the advancement of its integrated three-dimensional geological model at the Company's flagship Star Project in northwestern British Columbia.

The evolving 3D model, coupled with a deep-penetrating 3D geophysical program slated for 2026, is expected to significantly enhance drill targeting and position the upcoming drill season as potentially transformational for the Company.

The model clearly delineates:

A well-defined near-surface supergene enrichment zone.

A transition oxide zone with localized higher grades along post-mineral structures.

A broad hypogene copper sulphide system that remains open along strike and at depth, extending beyond 700 metres vertically.

The updated 3D visualization (see Figure 1) integrates historic drilling results, 2025 drill collar data, surface mapping, structural interpretation, and mineralization envelopes.

Figure 1-Integrated 3D model offers target-rich environment for 2026 drill campaign. Star Copper 2026

"Porphyry systems are inherently three-dimensional and vertically extensive," notes Darryl Jones, Star Copper CEO. "Our 3D model clearly demonstrates that mineralization extends well below current drilling, and the planned 3D geophysical survey will allow us to see even deeper into the system. The integration of these datasets positions our 2026 drill program to be a potential game-changing event for the Company."

Mr. Jones continues, "The model highlights the vertical continuity of mineralization from surface through the oxide and transition zones into deeper sulphide domains, reinforcing the interpretation of a robust porphyry copper system. Importantly, deeper sulphide mineralization remains open, with limited drilling having tested the full vertical extent of the system."

The Company believes that by combining rigorous 3D geological interpretation with deep-penetrating geophysical imaging, it is transitioning from incremental exploration toward systematic testing of a potentially large-scale copper system.

3D Modeling + 3D Geophysics: A Fully Integrated Approach

The Company is actively refining its 3D geological framework to better define intrusive centers, structural controls, and mineralized feeder zones. This work will be directly complemented by a deep-penetrating 3D DCIP and magnetotelluric (MT) geophysical survey planned for 2026.

The 3D geophysical survey is designed to image chargeability and resistivity to depths in excess of 750 metres, with MT resistivity capable of extending beyond 1,500 metres. When integrated into the geological model, this dataset is expected to:

Identify deep chargeability anomalies associated with sulphide mineralization;

Map intrusive bodies and alteration shells at depth;

Define structural corridors that may control higher-grade zones; and

Provide a "big picture" view of the plumbing system beneath the currently drilled envelope.

Management believes the integration of advanced 3D modeling with deep-penetrating 3D geophysics will materially reduce geological risk and sharpen drill targeting ahead of the 2026 drill campaign.

2026 Drill Program: Designed to Test Scale

The upcoming drill season is being designed to test both lateral expansion and deeper extensions of the hypogene copper sulphide system. The Company expects that integrating geologic modeling and geophysical inversion results will allow for precise vectoring toward the core of the system and previously untested targets at depth.

Further updates on modeling progress and survey mobilization timelines will be provided as and when available.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an independent contractor of the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

~Darryl Jones~

Darryl Jones

CEO, President & Director

Star Copper Corp.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP / WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of large-scale copper-gold systems in British Columbia. The Company's flagship Star Project is located in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle and hosts multiple high-priority targets and exhibits geological characteristics consistent with significant porphyry copper deposits (watch our videos: https://starcopper.com/media/). The project hosts multiple copper-gold porphyry-style targets, including Star Main, Star North, East & West, Copper Creek and Copperline. Significant exploration including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets, diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its Indata Project with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com, watch our videos at https://starcopper.com/media/, and while you are there, sign up for free news alerts at https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/, or follow us on X (formerly Twitter),Facebook or LinkedIn. More information in respect of the project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company's February 26, 2025 technical report.

Investor Relations

Star Copper Corp.

Email: info@starcopper.com

Web: https://starcopper.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding exploration of the Company's flagship Star Project and the potential thereof, as well as the anticipated mineral resource estimate planned in respect of the Star Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the early-stage nature of the Star Project, the inherently unpredictable nature of resource exploration, market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Star Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/star-copper-advances-integrated-3d-geological-modeling-to-position-2026-drill-sea-1153332