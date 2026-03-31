TOKYO, Mar 31, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), a leading global IT and network transformation services provider, today announced the deployment of high-performance next-generation firewalls for Ooredoo Algeria, one of Algeria's largest mobile operators. The modernization enhances enterprise network security while improving operational efficiency, scalability, and energy conscious performance. This initiative strengthens Ooredoo Algeria's internal network environment while accelerating its digital driven innovation and supporting the company's long term business growth through more agile and sustainable operations.Ooredoo Algeria delivers mobile voice, data, and digital services to both consumer and enterprise customers. As digital transformation has advanced, the company has faced increasing demands on its internal network infrastructure, making modernization essential for operational efficiency and manageability. To sustain service quality and enable future business growth, Ooredoo Algeria was seeking a scalable, sustainable, and high performance enterprise security platform capable of supporting expanding traffic and organizational needs.To meet these needs, NEC delivered its Network Transformation Service across multiple sites, providing end to end network architecture design, professional services, and implementation while deploying firewalls for central and edge environments. The solution offers high throughput, strong session scalability, and advanced application control, contributing to reduced operational complexity and improved resource efficiency. Moreover, it is enhanced by NEC's technical excellence, cost efficiency, and proven ability to support long term network evolution.This deployment reinforces Ooredoo Algeria's enterprise network security by enabling more secure, efficient, and resilient internal operations. Improved resource utilization and streamlined management contribute to a sustainable IT environment that supports the company's digital transformation and long term business growth. Going forward, NEC remains committed to advancing sustainable network modernization and will continue partnering with Ooredoo Algeria to enable future innovation and next generation enterprise connectivity."Through our partnership with NEC Corporation, we are accelerating the modernization of our next-generation firewall infrastructure. This initiative strengthens our security posture and positions us to scale with confidence, innovate faster, and support sustainable business growth with a resilient and future-ready digital foundation. This modernization also reinforces our ability to deliver faster and more reliable mobile and digital services to our customers across Algeria."- Roni Tohme, Chief Executive Officer, Ooredoo Algeria."NEC is proud to support Ooredoo Algeria in strengthening its enterprise network security and accelerating its digital transformation journey. Through the NEC Network Transformation Service, we remain committed to helping Ooredoo achieve sustainable growth and deliver high quality digital services to its customers."- Masayuki Kayahara, Corporate SVP, Global Network Division, NEC CorporationAbout NECThe NEC Group leverages technology to create social value and promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. NEC Corporation was established in 1899. Today, the NEC Group's approximately 110,000 employees utilize world-leading AI, security, and communications technologies to solve the most pressing needs of customers and society.For more information, please visit https://www.nec.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.