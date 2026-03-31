Eligible clients can now trade 11 popular crypto-assets including Bitcoin and Ethereum alongside stocks, options, futures, and more, all from a single, integrated platform

Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global broker, today announced the launch of crypto-asset trading for eligible individual investors in the EEA through Interactive Brokers Ireland Limited, which is an authorised crypto-asset service provider in the EEA.

Many European investors face challenges managing multiple crypto apps, understanding unclear fees, or navigating security concerns. Interactive Brokers now offers a solution. Starting today, eligible individual investors in the EEA can trade 11 leading crypto-assets directly on the same platform they already use for stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, and mutual funds.

This integrated approach gives clients a unified view of their entire portfolio. With one login, they can manage both traditional and crypto-assets, backed by the control, low pricing, and global reach that Interactive Brokers is known for.

"Our clients want the flexibility to diversify into crypto-assets while maintaining the tools, pricing, and trust they rely on Interactive Brokers for," said Milan Galik, Chief Executive Officer of Interactive Brokers. "By offering crypto alongside traditional assets on a single platform, clients can manage risk, liquidity, and capital more efficiently across their entire portfolio."

Clients trading crypto-assets through the Interactive Brokers platform can:

Trade crypto-assets 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Access simple, transparent pricing with commissions starting at 0.12%-0.18% of trade value

Avoid hidden spreads, markups, or custody fees

Place limit orders to control trade execution prices

Through a secure integration with zerohash, Interactive Brokers provides access to 11 leading crypto-assets:

Bitcoin (BTC)

Ethereum (ETH)

Litecoin (LTC)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Chainlink (LINK)

Solana (SOL)

Cardano (ADA)

Ripple (XRP)

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Avalanche (AVAX)

Sui (SUI)

Crypto-assets trading is available through IBKR's platform suite, including Trader Workstation, IBKR Desktop, Client Portal, IBKR Mobile, and IBKR GlobalTrader. Clients can access crypto-assets using the same tools and technology they already know and trust.

This launch reflects Interactive Brokers' commitment to helping investors manage their portfolios more efficiently, whether they are trading equities, exploring crypto-assets, or investing across global markets.

"Interactive Brokers has built one of the most sophisticated global brokerage platforms in the world," said Edward Woodford, Founder CEO of zerohash. "We are pleased to be broadening our global collaboration to now include customers from the EEA, unlocking a market of ~450 million people."

zerohash is a regulated digital asset and stablecoin infrastructure provider for financial institutions.

To learn more or get started, visit: Crypto-Asset Trading

Product availability may vary based on country of residence and Interactive Brokers affiliate.

The best-informed investors choose Interactive Brokers

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a member of the S&P 500. Its affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, foreign exchange, and forecast contracts around the clock on over 170 markets in numerous countries and currencies from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We serve individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation have enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Interactive Brokers has consistently earned recognition as a top broker, garnering multiple awards and accolades from respected industry sources such as Barron's, Investopedia, Stockbrokers.com, and many others.

Follow Interactive Brokers on social media:

US and World (except Europe): Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, TikTok

UK and Europe: Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260331327850/en/

Contacts:

Contacts for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Media: Katherine Ewert, media@ibkr.com