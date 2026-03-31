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WKN: A40GSB | ISIN: BMG6904D1083 | Ticker-Symbol: U6N
Tradegate
31.03.26 | 10:40
4,042 Euro
-0,15 % -0,006
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PARATUS ENERGY SERVICES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARATUS ENERGY SERVICES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9784,11011:37
4,0284,05611:37
PR Newswire
31.03.2026 11:12 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Paratus Energy Services Ltd: Paratus Energy: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (OSLO: PLSV) ("Paratus" or the "Company") advises that the 2026 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on 12 May 2026. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to 1 April 2026. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information, including the Company's Annual Report will be distributed and made available on the Company's website at www.paratus-energy.com prior to the meeting.

The Board of Directors
Paratus Energy Services Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda

For further information, please contact:
Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO
baton.haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com
+47 406 39 083

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/paratus-energy-services-ltd/r/paratus-energy--notice-of-annual-general-meeting-2026,c4328344

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paratus-energy-notice-of-annual-general-meeting-2026-302729775.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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