Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (TSXV: CHS) (OTCQB: CMHSF) (the "Company" or "CHS"), a provider of healthcare benefits administration software and services, today announced a business development update highlighting continued progress across its commercial pipeline, organizational buildout, and technology investments.

The Company reported that its active sales pipeline now exceeds US$20 million, reflecting increased engagement across key target markets in the United States, including labor unions, third-party administrators, and self-insured employers.

Pipeline estimates are based on a combination of submitted requests for proposals (RFPs) and ongoing commercial discussions with prospective customers. Historically, the Company has achieved a conversion rate of approximately 25%-30%; however, there can be no assurance that current opportunities will result in executed contracts or realized revenue.

"We are encouraged by the breadth and quality of opportunities we are seeing across our target markets," said Chris Cosgrove, Chief Executive Officer of CHS. "Our expanding pipeline reflects growing awareness of the value proposition of our Novus 360 platform. We believe the investments we are making in our commercial organization and technology infrastructure position us well to pursue sustainable growth."

Growth in pipeline activity has been supported by increased market engagement. CHS recently participated in industry events including the National Labor and Management Conference and the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans conference, which contributed to new relationship development and opportunity generation.

To support anticipated growth and enhance operational scalability, the Company continues to invest in its commercial and customer support functions. CHS has expanded its sales and marketing team and appointed a Head of Customer Support, reinforcing its focus on client service and retention.

In addition, CHS has implemented a HubSpot-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform, incorporating artificial intelligence capabilities designed to improve sales execution, enhance pipeline visibility, and support more efficient conversion processes.

About Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.

Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. is a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta and is the parent company of Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (Delaware). The Company is a vertically integrated software as a services (SaaS) company focused on digitizing healthcare with Healthcare Benefits Administration solutions, providing reliable and high-volume transaction-capable systems. The Company's state-of-the-art Novus 360 Healthcare Welfare and Benefits Administration (HWBA) SaaS platform is used by clients for all aspects of healthcare benefits administration (including self-funded employers, providers, and labor unions), providing healthcare administrative software and technology-enabled services.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The press release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "budget", "believe", "project", "estimate", "expect", "scheduled", "forecast", "strategy", "future", "likely", "may", "to be", "could", "would", "should", "will" and similar references to future periods or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and conditional. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of the date they are provided. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, include among others: general economic, market and business conditions in Canada and globally; market volatility; unforeseen delays in timelines for any of the transactions or events described in this press release; and the risk of regulatory changes that may impact the business of the Company. All forward-looking information is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.