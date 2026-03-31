AI/ML Innovations Inc.: Neural Cloud Signs Reseller Agreement with European Digital Cardiac Monitoring Platform

Collaboration Expands Reach of MaxYield into Remote Heart Monitoring and Preventive Cardiology Applications

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Neural Cloud Solutions Inc. ("Neural Cloud"), entered into a reseller agreement on March 25th, 2026 with a European-based digital health platform specializing in cloud-based ECG and heart rate variability (HRV) analytics.

Under the agreement, the partner platform will integrate and resell Neural Cloud's MaxYield ECG signal-processing technology to its customers as either a standalone capability or as part of a bundled remote cardiac monitoring solution.

The collaboration aims to expand access to advanced ECG signal analysis for healthcare providers and remote monitoring programs serving patient populations.

The reseller's platform delivers remote heart health monitoring, enabling clinicians and healthcare providers to track cardiovascular signals through connected devices and cloud-based analytics.

The system provides cardiac health reports, detection of multiple cardiac abnormalities, and data-driven insights designed to assist cardiac patients. Using clinically validated machine-learning algorithms, the platform analyzes ECG parameters to identify patterns associated with arrhythmias and abnormalities.

When paired with Neural Cloud's MaxYield technology, raw ECG signals can be transformed into clean, structured, machine-readable data-allowing advanced analytics systems to interpret waveform morphology, interval measurements, and rhythm conditions with high fidelity.

Erik Suokas, COO of AIML Innovations, commented: "This collaboration demonstrates the growing demand for high-quality ECG signal processing within the rapidly expanding field of remote cardiac monitoring. By integrating MaxYield into innovative digital health platforms, we can help clinicians access cleaner signals and more reliable insights, ultimately supporting better patient outcomes."

The partner platform operates as a device-agnostic, cloud-based monitoring environment, enabling cardiologists, general practitioners, and healthcare providers to remotely track patient cardiovascular metrics in real time.

Patients connect compatible ECG devices to a mobile application, allowing short ECG recordings to be transmitted securely to the cloud for instant analysis. Clinicians then receive comprehensive reports summarizing patient cardiac parameters, personalized risk indicators, and alerts when potential cardiac events are detected.

This approach supports preventive care models, helping patients manage cardiovascular risk factors earlier while reducing unnecessary hospital visits and enabling more efficient clinical decision-making.

Esmat Naikyar, President of Neural Cloud Solutions Inc., added, "Digital cardiology is rapidly moving toward continuous, remote monitoring models. By enabling platforms like this to leverage our signal-processing technology, we can ensure that the data powering those insights is as accurate and reliable as possible."

The agreement reflects Neural Cloud's broader strategy to embed its ECG signal-processing capabilities within a growing ecosystem of digital health platforms, device manufacturers, and clinical software systems.

MaxYield uses AI-driven methods to isolate and label key ECG waveform components-including P waves, QRS complexes, and T waves-while extracting beat-level interval data to support downstream analytics and clinical workflows.

These capabilities allow partners to build more advanced diagnostic tools, predictive models, and remote monitoring applications on top of high-quality ECG data.

About AIML Innovations Inc.

AIML Innovations Inc. is a global technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and neural networks to transform digital health. Our proprietary platforms leverage advanced signal processing and deep learning to convert complex biometric data into actionable clinical insights-supporting earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment, and more effective care.

AIML's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:AIML), the OTCQB Venture Market (AIMLF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (42FB).

For detailed information please see AIML's website or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca.

Contact:

Blake Fallis (778) 405-0882

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company's products and services. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the nature and timing of future operations and the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/neural-cloud-signs-reseller-agreement-with-european-digital-cardiac-monitoring-1153125