Axo Copper Corp.: Axo Copper Announces Proposed Name Change to Axo Metals

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Axo Copper Corp. (TSXV:AXO) ("Axo" or the "Company") announces the filing and mailing of a management information circular (the "Circular") in connection with a special meeting of shareholders to be held on April 27, 2026 (the "Meeting") to approve a change in the Company's name to Axo Metals Corp.

"The acquisition of the San Antonio project has given Axo significant gold exposure, through an advanced stage development project with a resource base that is predominantly gold," says Jonathan Egilo, President & CEO. "San Antonio, combined with our La Huerta copper project, diversifies Axo's metals exposure to both gold and copper. Therefore, management believes the Company's name should be updated to reflect this new metals exposure."

See the Circular for additional information concerning the name change and the Meeting. The Circular and other proxy materials can be found at SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). The name change is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

About Axo

Axo is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development in Mexico. The Company holds two projects. The San Antonio project is located in the state of Sonora, and is in advanced development. Total resources at San Antonio stand at 576koz Au and 1.37moz Ag grading 1.20 g/t Au and 2.9g/t Ag in the Indicated category, with 544koz Au and 1.76moz Ag grading 1.02 g/t Au and 3.3g/t Ag in the Inferred category across all deposit types (oxide, transition and sulphide). Axo's second project is the La Huerta property, a new copper discovery in Jalisco, Mexico. Initial exploration has yielded high-grade copper both at surface through sampling programs, and at depth through initial drilling. The Company is focused on continuing to define near-surface mineralization along the La Huerta Trend, expanding mineralization at depth, and targeting new discoveries in an underexplored district.

Qualified Person

Charles Spath, P. Geo., is the Qualified Person for Axo Copper Corp., as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and is non-independent. Mr. Spath has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

For further information regarding the San Antonio project and the La Huerta property, please see the Company's technical reports titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the San Antonio Project, State of Sonora, Mexico" dated November 1, 2025 with an effective date of November 1, 2025 and "Technical Report on the La Huerta Copper Property Jalisco State, Mexico" dated March 28, 2025 with an effective date of January 24, 2025, copies of which can be obtained under the Company's pro?le at www.sedarplus.ca.

For inquiries, please contact:

Jonathan Egilo, President and CEO

Via email: IR@axocopper.com

Forward looking information:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, approval of the TSXV and the Meeting and the expected voting results, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "will", "propose", "may", "is expected to", "subject to", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans", "projection", "could", "vision", "goals", "objective", "focus" and "outlook" and other similar words. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: failure to complete the name change within the announced timeline or at all, and an inability to obtain regulatory approvals for the name change. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Axo Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/axo-copper-announces-proposed-name-change-to-axo-metals-1153362