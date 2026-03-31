CapVest Partners LLP ("CapVest"), a leading global investment firm, today announces the completion of its acquisition of the majority stake in STADA Arzneimittel AG ("STADA" or the "Company"), a leading healthcare and pharmaceuticals company specializing in Consumer Healthcare, Generics and Specialty Pharmaceuticals.

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Building on strong 2025 results, the completion of the transaction will allow the CapVest and STADA teams to jointly progress their ambitious plans to accelerate the growth of the company globally and deploying capital towards pursuing organic growth and new strategic acquisitions.

Currently employing close to 12,000 people worldwide, STADA is a leading, diversi?ed global healthcare platform with a strategic focus on Consumer Healthcare, Generics and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Company recently announced record revenues of €4.3 billion, a 6% increase on the previous year, and all-time high adjusted EBITDA of €961 million in the financial year.

Peter Goldschmidt, Chief Executive Officer of STADA, commented: "We are delighted the transaction has now completed. CapVest's deep knowledge and experience in healthcare, as well as their commitment to supporting our continued growth ambitions, will be a great asset as we look to realise our exciting plans for the business."

Matt Fargie, Partner at CapVest, said: "While we have worked to complete this transaction, the STADA team has continued to demonstrate strong growth across key regions and consumer healthcare, generics, biosimilars and innovative medicines. We are excited to now be in a position to work actively with the team to deliver our ambitious shared plans for the business."

The transaction was completed having satisfied all regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

About CapVest

CapVest is a leading international private equity investor that partners with ambitious companies supplying essential goods and services to transform their businesses. As an active and patient investor, CapVest has established a strong record of success in delivering attractive returns by working closely with management in transforming the size and scale of its portfolio companies through a combination of organic and acquisition led growth. CapVest seeks to invest in highly resilient industries where the demand driver for the product or service is non-discretionary. Its core sectors include healthcare, consumer staples and essential services.

About STADA Arzneimittel AG

STADA Arzneimittel AG is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany. The company focuses on a three-pillar strategy consisting of consumer healthcare products, generics and specialty pharma. Worldwide, STADA Arzneimittel AG sells its products in over 100 countries. In financial year 2025, STADA achieved group sales of 4,296 million and adjusted constant-currency earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adj. cc EBITDA) of 961 million. As of 31 December 2025, STADA employed 11,749 people worldwide.

The information contained herein does not constitute, and should not be construed as, a profit forecast or estimate for any period, nor should it be relied upon as a guide to STADA's future performance. This release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this release including, without limitation, statements regarding STADA's future financial position, risks and uncertainties related to its business, strategy, capital expenditures, projected costs and STADA's plans and objectives for future operations, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "may," "assume," "plan," "intend," "will," "should," "estimate," "risk," and similar expressions or the negatives of these expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. STADA does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No representation or warranty is made as to the achievement or reasonableness of any projections, targets, estimates, or forecasts.

This release and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities in any jurisdiction. Neither the content of STADA's website nor any website accessible by hyperlinks on STADA's website is incorporated in, or forms part of, this announcement. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No money, securities or other consideration is being solicited, and, if sent in response to the information contained herein, will not be accepted.

This release contains information that prior to its disclosure may have constituted inside information under Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (16 April 2014).

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Contacts:

STADA Information for Journalists

STADA Arzneimittel AG Media Relations

Stadastrasse 2-18, 61118 Bad Vilbel Germany

Phone: +49 (0) 6101 603-165

E-mail: press@stada.de

Or visit us via our website at Newsroom Media STADA

Follow @stadaGroup on LinkedIn

STADA Information for Capital Market Participants

STADA Arzneimittel AG Investor Creditor Relations

Stadastrasse 2-18, 61118 Bad Vilbel Germany

Phone: +49 (0) 6101 603-4689

Fax: +49 (0) 6101 603-215

E-mail: ir@stada.de

CapVest Media Contact

Ben Valdimarsson Reputation Inc

Phone: +44 (0) 7889 805 930