Fasadgruppen Group AB: Fasadgruppen announces preliminary outcome in the rights issue

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, THE UNITED KINGDOM, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS. PLEASE SEE "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

The subscription period in Fasadgruppen Group AB's (publ) ("Fasadgruppen" or the "Company") new issue of shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders of approximately SEK 504 million (the "Rights Issue") ended yesterday, on 30 March 2026. Preliminary information indicates that subscriptions for shares with subscription rights and submitted applications to subscribe for shares without subscription rights cover 141.72 per cent of the total number of shares offered by Fasadgruppen through the Rights Issue.

Preliminary information indicates that 31,997,590 shares, corresponding to 95.31 per cent of the Rights Issue, were subscribed for with subscription rights and that Fasadgruppen has received applications to subscribe for 15,581,980 shares, corresponding to 46.41 per cent of the Rights Issue, without subscription rights. Accordingly, subscriptions for shares and submitted applications to subscribe for shares preliminary cover 141.72 per cent of the total number of shares offered by Fasadgruppen through the Rights Issue. Fasadgruppen has not called upon any guarantee commitments in connection with the Rights Issue.

Fasadgruppen expects to confirm and announce the final outcome in the Rights Issue through a press release tomorrow on 1 April 2026. That press release will contain information on allotment, payment and delivery of the shares subscribed for in the Rights Issue.

Advisors

Fasadgruppen has appointed Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Sverige and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Rights Issue. Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå KB acts as legal advisers to Fasadgruppen in connection with the Rights Issue.

For more information, please contact:

Magnus Blomberg, Head of IR & Group Controller

Mail: magnus.blomberg@fasadgruppen.se

Tel. +46 (0) 72 584 43 65

About Fasadgruppen

Fasadgruppen Group AB (publ) acquires and develops entrepreneurial specialist companies that care for and create sustainable properties. The group's subsidiaries possess expertise in all aspects of exterior work on properties, such as façades, windows, balconies and roofs. Common to most services is that they contribute to greater energy efficiency and a better living environment. Fasadgruppen is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: FG). For more information, visit www.fasadgruppen.se.

This information is information that Fasadgruppen is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 12:45 CEST on 31 March 2026.

Important information

This press release and the information herein is not for release, distribution or publication, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Japan or any other state or jurisdiction in which such release, distribution or publication would be unlawful or require registration or any other measures in accordance with applicable law.

None of the securities referred to herein (collectively, the "Securities") have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered, pledged, sold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The Company does not intend to register any of the Securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering of the Securities in the United States.

In the United Kingdom, this announcement does not constitute an offer of the Securities to the public for the purposes of the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024. In addition, the communication of this press release and any other related documents or materials have not been approved by an authorised person for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Accordingly, the communication of such documents and/or materials as a financial promotion is only being made to, and may only be acted upon by, the following persons in the United Kingdom: (i) "investment professionals", being persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments, as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (ii) high net worth companies and other persons falling within Article 49(2) of the Order, (iii) existing members or creditors of the Company or other persons falling within Article 43 of the Order or (iv) any other persons to whom it may otherwise be lawfully made under the Order (all such persons referred to above together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment activity to which this communication relates will only be available to and will only be engaged with, persons in the United Kingdom who are Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this press release or any of its contents.

The press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or issue, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire, or subscribe for, any securities or any other financial instruments in the Company. Any offer in respect of the Securities is made only through the prospectus that the Company has published in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). The prospectus is only valid for offers of securities to the public in Sweden and Denmark. In the other EEA Member States (each such EEA Member State, a "Relevant State"), this press release and the information contained herein are intended only for and directed to qualified investors as defined in Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation. The Company does not intend to offer the Securities to the public in any Relevant State, except in accordance with any exemptions in the Prospectus Regulation. Persons in a Relevant State who are not qualified investors should not take any action based on this press release nor rely on it.

The Company has not made any offer of the Securities to, and will not approve application forms from, subscribers (including shareholders), or persons acting on behalf of subscribers, in any jurisdiction where applications for such subscription would contravene applicable laws or regulations, or would require additional prospectuses, filings, or other measures in addition to those required under Swedish law. Measures in violation of the restrictions may constitute a breach of relevant securities laws.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current view of future events. Words such as "intend", "assess", "expect", "may", "plan", "estimate" and other expressions involving indications or predictions regarding future development or trends, not based on historical facts, identify forward-looking statements and reflect the Company's beliefs and expectations and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions which could cause actual events and performance to differ materially from any expected future events or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statement. The information contained in this press release is subject to change without notice and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not assume any responsibility or obligation to update publicly or review any of the forward-looking statements contained in it and nor does it intend to. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Sverige and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB are acting exclusively for the Company in connection with the Rights Issue and not for anyone else. Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Sverige and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB are not responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protection afforded to their clients or for providing advice in connection with the Rights Issue or with respect to anything else referred to herein.

This information is information that Fasadgruppen is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-03-31 12:45 CEST.