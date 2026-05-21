Fasadgruppen Group AB: Interim report 1 January-31 March 2026

First quarter highlights

Net sales amounted to SEK 994.9 million (1,173.2) corresponding to a decrease of 15.2 percent. The organic change was -11.7 percent in local currencies.

EBITA amounted to SEK -4.7 million (74.1) and the EBITA margin was -0.5 percent (6.3).

Adjusted EBITA 1 decreased to SEK 5.1 million (76.6) and the adjusted EBITA margin to 0.5 percent (6.5).

decreased to SEK 5.1 million (76.6) and the adjusted EBITA margin to 0.5 percent (6.5). Profit for the period amounted to SEK -53.2 million (-5.0), basic and diluted earnings per share were SEK -0.99 (-0.10).

Operating cash flow totalled SEK -8.8 million (-31.7).

The order backlog increased to SEK 4,540.3 million (4,039.8), corresponding to an increase of 12.4 percent. The organic change was +14.5 percent in local currencies.

Significant events during and after the end of the quarter

During the quarter, the Board of Directors resolved on a rights issue. The rights issue was completed after the end of the quarter and was oversubscribed at 141.7 percent without the need to utilise any guarantee commitments. The issue raised approximately SEK 488 million for the company after issue costs and the number of shares increased from 53.7 million to 87.4 million.



Condensed CEO comment from Martin Jacobsson:

A cold quarter in the Nordics - the coldest for several decades in some parts of the region - have restricted production activity, while continued delays in the approval processes at the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) in the UK have delayed project starts. Net sales were SEK 995 million (1,173), an organic decline of around 12 percent in local currencies, and adjusted EBITA amounted to approximately SEK 5 million (76.6). When projects are postponed but the cost base remains in the present, this results in negative leverage - the same leverage that works to our advantage when activity increases in the spring.

The order backlog amounted to approximately SEK 4.5 billion - an increase of around SEK 700 million during the quarter, with organic growth of approximately 15 percent compared with March 2025. This confirms that there is strong underlying demand for what we do and gives us a clear picture of the situation for the remainder of 2026 and heading into 2027.

Despite an operationally challenging quarter, our subsidiaries have continued to provide the quality and delivery reliability that our customers expect. The trust of our customers is an asset you cannot see on the balance sheet, but which is decisive for Fasadgruppen's long-term value creation - and the order backlog we now take into the peak season is clear evidence of the trust we have earned.

Despite a cold quarter, we have much to look forward to. We have a strong order backlog, a strengthened balance sheet, a more agile organisation, and a platform model that has proven successful across borders. These are solid conditions as we enter the high season.

Lastly, I would like to thank our employees for their professionalism during a quarter in which the winter created obstacles, and our shareholders for the broad support that made the rights issue possible.

Report presentation

The interim report will be presented in a conference call and webcast today 21 may 2026 at 8.15 a.m. CEST.

Link to webcast: https://fasadgruppen-group.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2026

Registration for participation by phone: https://events.inderes.com/fasadgruppen-group/q1-report-2026/dial-in

For more information, please contact:

Magnus Blomberg, Head of IR & Group Controller

Mail: magnus.blomberg@fasadgruppen.se

About Fasadgruppen

Fasadgruppen Group AB (publ) acquires and develops entrepreneurial specialist companies that care for and create sustainable properties. The Group's subsidiaries possess expertise in all aspects of exterior work on properties, such as façades, windows, balconies and roofs. Common to most services is that they contribute to greater energy efficiency and a better living environment. Fasadgruppen is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: FG). For more information, visit corporate.fasadgruppen.se.

This information is information that Fasadgruppen is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-21 07:30 CEST.