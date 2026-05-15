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WKN: A2QKNY | ISIN: SE0015195771 | Ticker-Symbol: 83A
Frankfurt
15.05.26 | 09:55
1,872 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FASADGRUPPEN GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FASADGRUPPEN GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1152,13510:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2026 07:30 Uhr
28 Leser
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Fasadgruppen Group AB: Casper Tamm retires - Magnus Blomberg appointed interim CFO of Fasadgruppen

Fasadgruppen today announces that the company's CFO, Casper Tamm, has decided to retire. Casper will remain as an advisor to Fasadgruppen at least through the end of 2026 to ensure a smooth transition. Magnus Blomberg, currently Group Controller and Head of Investor Relations, has been appointed interim CFO and will assume the role on 1 June 2026. Magnus will also continue in his role as Head of Investor Relations.

Magnus Blomberg joined Fasadgruppen in April 2023 and has since served as Group Controller and Head of Investor Relations. During his time with the company, he has built extensive knowledge of the business, financial processes, the capital markets and the organisation.

The appointment is the result of Fasadgruppen's long-term efforts in internal talent development and succession planning.

"I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Casper for his significant contributions to Fasadgruppen. Casper has been a key person since the beginning, particularly in connection with the company's IPO in 2020 and the company's continued development thereafter. Casper's experience and dedication have been invaluable. We have agreed that he will remain as an advisor during the transition period to ensure continuity," says Martin Jacobsson, CEO of Fasadgruppen.

"At the same time, I am very pleased to appoint Magnus as interim CFO. Since joining us in 2023, Magnus has demonstrated a deep understanding of our business and, in his roles as Group Controller and Head of Investor Relations, has shown the competence and leadership required for the position," Martin Jacobsson continues.

Casper Tamm comments: "It has been a privilege to be part of Fasadgruppen's journey. I am proud of what we have achieved together and look forward to continuing to contribute as an advisor during the handover to Magnus, in whom I have great confidence."

Magnus Blomberg will assume the role of interim CFO on 1 June 2026 and will be part of Fasadgruppen's Group Management team.

For further information, please contact:
Martin Jacobsson, CEO of Fasadgruppen, martin.jacobsson@fasadgruppen.se

About Fasadgruppen

Fasadgruppen Group AB (publ) acquires and develops entrepreneurial specialist companies that care for and create sustainable properties. The Group's subsidiaries possess expertise in all aspects of exterior work on properties, such as façades, windows, balconies and roofs. Common to most services is that they contribute to greater energy efficiency and a better living environment. Fasadgruppen is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: FG). For more information, visit corporate.fasadgruppen.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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