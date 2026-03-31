Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 31.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoff-Boom trifft Rekord-Bohrungen: Steht diese Aktie vor der nächsten Rally?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AKB9 | ISIN: DK0060738599 | Ticker-Symbol: WDH1
Tradegate
31.03.26 | 11:30
25,840 Euro
+3,69 % +0,920
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DEMANT A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEMANT A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,00026,02015:29
26,00026,02015:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2026 11:45 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Demant A/S: Investor news - Demant completes divestment of Oticon Medical

31.3.2026 11:41:44 CEST | Demant A/S | Investor News

Investor news

31 March 2026

Demant completes divestment of Oticon Medical

Further to our company announcement no. 2025-11 published on 22 October 2025, Demant has today completed the divestment of Oticon Medical to Impilo.

Further information:

Søren Nielsen, President & CEO

Phone +45 3917 7300

www.demant.com

Other contacts:

René Schneider, CFO

Peter Pudselykke, Head of Investor Relations

Gustav Høegh, Investor Relations Officer

Maribel Alonso Francisco, Communication Manager

Contacts

  • Maribel Alonso Francisco, Communication Manager, +45 3171 9261, msbl@demant.com

About Demant A/S

Demant is a world-leading hearing healthcare group that offers innovative technologies, solutions and expertise to help people hear better. In every aspect, from hearing care and hearing aids to diagnostic equipment and services, Demant is active and engaged. Headquartered in Denmark, the Group employs more than 22,000 people globally and is present with solutions in 130 countries creating life-changing differences through hearing health. William Demant Foundation holds the majority of shares in Demant A/S, which is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and among the 25 most traded stocks.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.