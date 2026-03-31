Demant A/S: Investor news - Demant completes divestment of Oticon Medical

31.3.2026 11:41:44 CEST | Demant A/S | Investor News

Investor news 31 March 2026

Demant completes divestment of Oticon Medical

Further to our company announcement no. 2025-11 published on 22 October 2025, Demant has today completed the divestment of Oticon Medical to Impilo.

Further information: Søren Nielsen, President & CEO Phone +45 3917 7300 www.demant.com Other contacts: René Schneider, CFO Peter Pudselykke, Head of Investor Relations Gustav Høegh, Investor Relations Officer Maribel Alonso Francisco, Communication Manager

Contacts

Maribel Alonso Francisco, Communication Manager, +45 3171 9261, msbl@demant.com

About Demant A/S

Demant is a world-leading hearing healthcare group that offers innovative technologies, solutions and expertise to help people hear better. In every aspect, from hearing care and hearing aids to diagnostic equipment and services, Demant is active and engaged. Headquartered in Denmark, the Group employs more than 22,000 people globally and is present with solutions in 130 countries creating life-changing differences through hearing health. William Demant Foundation holds the majority of shares in Demant A/S, which is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and among the 25 most traded stocks.