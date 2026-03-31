Demant A/S: Investor news - Demant completes divestment of Oticon Medical

31.3.2026 11:41:44 CEST | Demant A/S | Investor News
Investor news
31 March 2026
Demant completes divestment of Oticon Medical
Further to our company announcement no. 2025-11 published on 22 October 2025, Demant has today completed the divestment of Oticon Medical to Impilo.
Further information:
Søren Nielsen, President & CEO
Phone +45 3917 7300
www.demant.com
Other contacts:
René Schneider, CFO
Peter Pudselykke, Head of Investor Relations
Gustav Høegh, Investor Relations Officer
Maribel Alonso Francisco, Communication Manager
Contacts
- Maribel Alonso Francisco, Communication Manager, +45 3171 9261, msbl@demant.com
About Demant A/S
Demant is a world-leading hearing healthcare group that offers innovative technologies, solutions and expertise to help people hear better. In every aspect, from hearing care and hearing aids to diagnostic equipment and services, Demant is active and engaged. Headquartered in Denmark, the Group employs more than 22,000 people globally and is present with solutions in 130 countries creating life-changing differences through hearing health. William Demant Foundation holds the majority of shares in Demant A/S, which is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and among the 25 most traded stocks.