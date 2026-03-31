Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Altura Energy Corp. (TSXV: ALTU) (FSE: Y020) ("Altura" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of the previously announced (see March 19, 2026 news release) pipeline replacement and infrastructure upgrade program at the Saddle Horse Draw target within the Pinta South Helium Field (PSHF) in the Holbrook Basin of Arizona.

After pipeline completion, it is expected the recompleted wells from last year, which flowed 123 mcfd and 118 mcfd respectively, will be returned to production, workovers will begin on the remaining four wells, and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems will be added to real time monitoring across the pipeline infrastructure.

"Advancing this pipeline replacement and infrastructure upgrade program marks an important step in strengthening the long-term reliability and efficiency of our operations at Saddle Horse Draw," said Altura CEO Ashley Lastinger. "As global helium markets face increasing supply uncertainty, we are focused on positioning Altura as a dependable North American source by investing in critical infrastructure that supports sustainable production, enhanced monitoring, and operational resilience."

The infrastructure upgrade program is expected to be completed in tandem with additional well work. This includes the installation of a new pipeline connecting the wells to the processing plant, along with additional operational enhancements designed to improve field monitoring, reliability, and ongoing maintenance.

Helium Market Context

Recent geopolitical developments have underscored the vulnerability of global helium supply chains. Qatar, which represents a significant portion of the world's helium production, has experienced disruptions to natural gas processing operations amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. Because helium is produced as a by-product of natural gas processing, interruptions to LNG production and export logistics can materially impact global helium availability. These events highlight the importance of developing diversified and geopolitically secure sources of helium supply, particularly in North America, to support industries such as medical imaging, semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace and advanced technology that rely on consistent access to the gas.

ABOUT ALTURA ENERGY CORP.

Altura Energy Corp. is an exploration and production company with interests in the Holbrook basin of Arizona. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including, without limitation those relating to the Company's business plans, objectives and strategies of operations; the completion of the pipeline replacement and infrastructure upgrade program, including, without limitation, the return of the recompleted wells to production, the workovers being completed for the remaining four wells and the integration and performance of the SCADA systems, including the related benefits therefrom; the completion of additional well work, including, without limitation, the installation of a new pipeline connecting the wells to a processing plant and additional operational enhancements to improve field monitoring, reliability and ongoing maintenance; and the global helium market and related supply chains, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290598

Source: Altura Energy Corp.