Backed by a 24Moz NI 43-101 compliant silver resource at Kate and supported by emerging evidence of a large-scale gold-copper system at Passiflora, with upcoming drilling set to drive near-term catalysts

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Viscount Mining Corp. (TSXV: VML) (OTCQB: VLMGF) ("Viscount" or the "Company") is pleased to provide shareholders with a corporate update outlining the Company's exploration strategy for 2026 and the continued advancement of its projects in Colorado and Nevada.

Following the successful completion of the Company's recently announced oversubscribed financing led by Centurion One Capital, Viscount is fully funded to execute a robust exploration program across its portfolio of U.S. assets this year. The Company enters the year with increasing technical momentum as geological, geophysical and drilling data continue to strengthen the understanding of the Silver Cliff district in Colorado, where Viscount controls a large land position covering a historically productive mining camp.

Over the past year, the Company has significantly refined its geological model of the district. Historic mining at Silver Cliff focused largely on shallow high-grade silver mineralization, but modern exploration is increasingly pointing to the presence of multiple mineral systems, including expanding the Kate Silver resource and a large emerging Gold-Copper porphyry system at the Passiflora target.

Management believes the convergence of these systems may define a much larger mineralized district than previously recognized.

Expanding the Kate Silver Resource - Colorado

The Company's current NI 43-101 compliant resource at the Kate Deposit comprises approximately 24 million ounces of silver across measured, indicated, and inferred categories. This represents a near-surface, drill-defined system with demonstrated continuity. While this resource establishes a solid base, management believes that it does not yet fully reflect the scale potential of mineralization within the broader Kate Deposit.

The Kate hosts a NI 43-101 completed (April 2023) compliant near-surface silver resource published by an independent QP (details: Measured & Indicated and Inferred silver resources were reported in the Company's technical disclosure; investors are encouraged to review the full technical report available on SEDAR+ for tonnage, grade, and methodology).

Viscount will shortly commence a 10-hole drill program at the Kate Deposit, designed to expand the current mineralized footprint and provide additional data required for a revised NI 43-101 resource later this year.

The Kate Deposit represents one of the key historic mineral centers within the Silver Cliff district. However, drilling, and geological reinterpretation conducted over the past few years suggest that the mineralized system may extend beyond the limits of the current resource model.

The upcoming program is designed not only to evaluate lateral extensions of the mineralization, but also to probe deeper structural zones that may represent feeder pathways for mineralizing fluids within the system.

Recent geophysical interpretation has highlighted deeper targets that may represent important structural controls beneath the Kate area. Several of the planned drill holes will test these deeper targets to determine whether the mineralized system strengthens or evolves at depth.

The results of this program are expected to play a significant role in supporting the next stage of resource expansion at the Kate Deposit while improving the geological understanding of the broader Silver Cliff district.

Passiflora: Emerging Evidence of a Gold-Copper Porphyry System - Colorado

A key development within the Silver Cliff district over the past year has been the growing body of geological and geophysical evidence supporting the presence of a significant gold-copper porphyry-style system at depth.

At the Passiflora target, Viscount previously completed its first deep drill hole (PF-03A) which intersected 843.9 metres of continuous gold-copper mineralization associated with well-developed porphyry-style alteration. This mineralization was encountered within a large, coherent geophysical anomaly identified through a deep-penetrating TITAN MT survey conducted by Quantec Geoscience. The anomaly extends over a substantial footprint and to depths approaching 1,500 metres, consistent with the scale and geometry commonly associated with intrusive-centered porphyry systems.

The geological characteristics observed in drilling-including strong hydrothermal alteration, anomalous gold and copper values, and the presence of multiple pathfinder elements-are consistent with mineralization typically observed in the peripheral to intermediate zones of porphyry environments. Together with the scale of the geophysical response, these results provide a coherent framework supporting the interpretation of a porphyry-style system within the district.

Viscount's 2026 drill program which will be a minimum of 3 deep holes is designed to test higher-priority portions of the MT anomaly, representing a significant step-out from hole PF-23-03A. The objective of this work is to evaluate the lateral extent and continuity of the mineralized system, while further assessing the distribution and intensity of alteration and metal zoning across the broader target area. Results from this program are expected to be an important step in determining whether the system exhibits the scale and continuity required to support a district-scale exploration model.

Results from the 2025 Mobile Metal Ion (MMI) soil survey have defined a well-developed copper-in-soil trend across the central-western portion of the grid. This trend remains open to the west and north and aligns closely with conductivity highs identified in the Quantec MT survey, providing a consistent geochemical and geophysical targeting framework across the district.

Overlapping clusters of elevated gold-in-soil values occur along the same corridor and are interpreted to represent surface geochemical responses above a deeper mineralized system. The combined gold-copper signature strengthens the interpretation of a coherent mineralizing system and provides important vectoring information for ongoing exploration.

Additional datasets further support this interpretation, including rock sampling along Ben Hill West, which returned elevated copper and associated pathfinder elements directly above the central MT feature; airborne imagery outlining a broad alteration footprint along the same structural corridor; historical drilling records documenting alteration assemblages consistent with porphyry-style systems; Viscount's deep drill hole PF-23-03A, which intersected long intervals of gold-copper mineralization interpreted to lie on the periphery of a larger intrusive system; and five shallow drill holes completed in 2021, of which four intersected widespread anomalous base metals, silver, gold, and alteration assemblages consistent with distal porphyry mineralization.

Taken together, these datasets define a broad and internally consistent gold-copper corridor that supports continued systematic evaluation of the Passiflora target and the surrounding district.

This integrated approach-combining drilling, geophysics, geochemistry, and structural analysis-is designed to refine the Company's geological model and advance understanding of the scale, continuity, and architecture of the mineralizing system across the Silver Cliff district.

Cherry Creek Project - Nevada

In addition to the work underway at Silver Cliff, Viscount plans to initiate a new drill program later this year at its Cherry Creek Project in Nevada, where the Company controls a large land position within a historically productive mining district.

Exploration at Cherry Creek will focus on several distinct mineral systems that have been identified through historic work and modern geological interpretation. These include three carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) targets, a molybdenum porphyry system, and the district's historic tungsten deposit.

Jim MacKenzie, CEO of Viscount Mining, commented:

"The past year has advanced our understanding of the Silver Cliff district. The combination of a defined silver resource at Kate and emerging evidence of a deeper system at Passiflora provides a broader geological framework that we believe warrants further systematic evaluation.

"The Passiflora discovery is particularly important because it provides the first evidence that a large Gold-Copper porphyry system may exist beneath the district. The scale of the geophysical anomaly and the geological characteristics observed in drilling suggest that we may be looking at the outer portion of a much larger intrusive system. Our exploration and drill programs this year are designed to continue advancing that understanding.

"In Colorado with drilling at the Kate Deposit to start shortly and a revised NI 43-101 this year, drilling at the Passiflora, deeper tests of breccia pipe targets and additional geophysical work to evaluate the broader system, as well as advancing Cherry Creek in Nevada, we believe 2026 will be a pivotal year for the Company.

"Most importantly, the underlying fundamentals of Viscount remain unchanged. If anything, the work completed over the past year has strengthened our conviction that Silver Cliff holds significant untapped potential. Our focus remains on advancing these projects methodically while building long-term value for shareholders."

Corporate Developments

Viscount has engaged Delray Capital Markets ("Delray") for investor outreach, market awareness initiatives, strategic capital marketing advisory services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities ("Exchange Policy 3.4") pursuant to a Consulting Services Agreement dated March 31, 2026 (the "Agreement").

In consideration for the services, the Company will pay Delray a cash consulting fee of US$100,000. The engagement has a term of 30 days and is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Delray is an entity controlled by Rodney Raanan. Delray and Mr. Raanan are arm's length to the Company. Neither Delray nor Mr. Raanan have a direct interest in the Company or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest at this time. There is no performance factors contained in the agreement.

Clarifying Disclosure

Further to its press release dated March 10, 2026 regarding the completion of its $5.3 million financing (the "Private Placement"), the Company would like to clarify that, in addition to the $424,720 paid in cash commissions and 530,900 non-transferable broker warrants that it issued in connection with the Private Placement, it also issued an aggregate of 331,812 units of the Company (the "Corporate Finance Fee Units") in satisfaction of the corporate finance fee to Centurion One Capital Corp., as lead agent and sole bookrunner for the Private Placement. Each Corporate Finance Fee Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one non-transferable Common Share purchase warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $1.20 per share until March 9, 2029.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Harald Hoegberg CPG, an independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" (QP) as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Viscount Mining (TSXV: VML) (OTCQB: VLMGF)

Viscount Mining Corp. is a project generator and mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-quality silver, gold, and copper assets in the Western United States. The Company's portfolio includes the Silver Cliff silver project in Colorado and the Cherry Creek multi-metal district in Nevada.

Silver Cliff Project - Colorado

Silver Cliff is in the historic Hardscrabble Silver District and comprises 96 lode claims with year-round paved access and established local infrastructure. The project covers a large volcanic caldera system recognized for its silver, gold, and base-metal potential.

The property includes two principal zones of focus:

Kate Deposit (Silver Resource Area): The Kate hosts a NI 43-101 compliant near-surface silver resource published by an independent QP (details: Measured & Indicated and Inferred silver resources were reported in the Company's technical disclosure; investors are encouraged to review the full technical report available on SEDAR+ for tonnage, grade, and methodology).

The Kate hosts a NI 43-101 compliant near-surface silver resource published by an independent QP (details: Measured & Indicated and Inferred silver resources were reported in the Company's technical disclosure; investors are encouraged to review the full technical report available on SEDAR+ for tonnage, grade, and methodology). Passiflora Porphyry Target: Historical and modern drilling indicates extensive hydrothermal alteration consistent with a large porphyry system. Recent drilling by Viscount (hole PF-23-03A) intersected 843.9 metres of continuous Gold-Copper mineralization, which the Company interprets as being on the periphery of a potentially larger intrusive centre. Mineralization remains open in multiple directions.

Cherry Creek Project - Nevada

Cherry Creek covers 219 unpatented and 9 patented claims in a well-known historic mining district approximately 50 miles north of Ely. The property includes more than 20 past-producing mines and hosts several styles of mineralization, including silver-gold veins, carbonate-replacement (CRD) zones, jasperoids, and porphyry-related alteration. The district is 100% controlled by Viscount and is considered highly prospective for multi-metal discoveries within the broader mineralized system.

For additional information regarding the above noted property and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.viscountmining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jim MacKenzie"

President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to Viscount Mining's operations, exploration and development plans, expansion plans, estimates, expectations, forecasts, objectives, predictions and projections of the future. Specifically, this news release contains forward looking statements with respect to the actual size of the anomaly, feasibility, grade of mineralization and the content of the mineralization. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or "variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Viscount Mining to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the exploration and development and operation of Viscount Mining's projects, the actual results of current exploration, development activities, conclusions of economic evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future precious metals prices, as well as those factors discussed in the sections relating to risk factors of our business filed in Viscount Mining's required securities filings on SEDAR+. Although Viscount Mining has attempted to identify important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended.

There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Viscount Mining does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290568

Source: Viscount Mining Corp.