This initiative underscores Viscount's commitment to rapidly advancing what is already shaping up to be a large-scale gold-copper porphyry system.

Previous drilling at Passiflora intersected an impressive 843.9 metres of continuous mineralization, pointing to a robust and potentially district-scale discovery.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - Viscount Mining Corp. (TSXV: VML) (OTCQB: VLMGF) ("Viscount" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed a contract with Rosor Exploration Corp. ("Rosor") to undertake a high-resolution airborne electromagnetic ("EM") and magnetic survey at its flagship Silver Cliff Project in Colorado.

This program represents a key step in Viscount's systematic approach to advancing its understanding of the district-scale mineral system and further advancing its understanding of an interpreted gold-copper porphyry system identified at depth.

The newly commissioned airborne survey is expected to:

Sharpen drill targeting across the broader system

Identify additional high-priority zones for expansion

Define the scale and continuity of mineralization at depth

Importantly, earlier geophysical work has already outlined a deep anomaly extending to approximately 1.5 kilometres, suggesting the system could be significantly larger than initially interpreted.

By deploying advanced geophysics at this stage, Viscount is positioning itself to accelerate discovery and maximize the impact of future drilling campaigns, a key value driver for shareholders.

With both a substantial silver resource at Kate and a rapidly emerging gold-copper opportunity at Passiflora, the Silver Cliff project is evolving into a compelling multi-commodity exploration story in a proven mining jurisdiction.

Under the agreement, Rosor will deploy its advanced drone-based EM and magnetic surveying platform across approximately 3.5 km² of the Silver Cliff property. The survey is designed to generate high-resolution subsurface data, including 2D and 3D resistivity models and detailed magnetic datasets, which will assist in delineating geological structures, alteration zones, and potential mineralized targets.

Importantly, this program is designed to complement and enhance the Company's prior deep-penetrating TITAN MT geophysical survey conducted by Quantec Geoscience. While the Quantec study identified a large-scale, coherent anomaly at depth consistent with a potential porphyry system, the Rosor survey will provide higher-resolution data to bridge near-surface and intermediate depths. Together, these datasets are expected to significantly improve targeting by linking deep conductive features to shallower structural and alteration patterns.

Building on Passiflora Discovery Drilling

The Rosor survey builds directly on Viscount's recent discovery drilling at the Passiflora target, where the Company completed its first deep drill hole (PF-03A), intersecting:

843.9 metres of continuous gold-copper mineralization averaging approximately 0.214% CuEq *

Including 189 metres at 0.326% CuEq, with a higher-grade interval of 45 metres at 0.417% CuEq *

And 99 metres at 0.278% CuEq, including 24 metres at 0.306% CuEq *

These results are notable in that they exceed typical early-stage porphyry exploration thresholds (~0.15% CuEq) and demonstrate strong grade continuity over significant widths.

Drilling also confirmed:

Gold present in all assayed samples , with values up to 918 ppb

with values up to 918 ppb Increasing copper grades with depth

A multi-metal system including copper, gold, molybdenum, zinc, and lead

A large, continuous mineralized system open in all directions and at depth

These results validate the interpretation of a gold-rich copper porphyry system, consistent with the large conductive anomaly originally identified by Quantec.

Strategic Integration of Geophysics and Drilling

The Rosor program is expected to materially enhance the Company's ability to vector toward the core of the system by:

Increasing resolution around the Passiflora discovery area

Identifying structural controls and potential feeder pathways

Linking shallow geophysical signatures with deep MT anomalies

Refining targets for follow-up deep drilling

By integrating Rosor's high-resolution airborne data with the Quantec dataset and confirmed drilling results, Viscount is advancing a layered exploration approach designed to systematically de-risk and expand the system.

Management Commentary

"Signing this agreement with Rosor marks another important milestone in our methodical and disciplined approach to exploration at Silver Cliff," said Mark Abrams, Vice-President of Exploration for Viscount. "The integration of this high-resolution airborne survey with our existing Quantec dataset provides a powerful framework to vector toward what we believe may represent a large-scale gold-copper porphyry system. We are systematically de-risking and unlocking the full potential of the project."

*Assumptions for Copper Equivalent % Calculations

Metal Prices: - 2024 averages

Cu $4.20/lb | Au $34,838.79/lb ($2,389.00/oz) | Pb $1.0345/lb | Zn $1.40/lb

|Mo $22.50/lb

Recovery Rates: - based on Western North American copper porphyry production disclosures

Cu 90% | Au 70% | Pb 60% | Zn 67% | Mo 80%

Formula Used:





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Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Harald Hoegberg CPG, an independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" (QP) as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Viscount Mining (TSXV: VML) (OTCQB: VLMGF)

Viscount Mining Corp. is a project generator and mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-quality silver, gold, and copper assets in the Western United States. The Company's portfolio includes the Silver Cliff silver project in Colorado and the Cherry Creek multi-metal district in Nevada.

Silver Cliff Project - Colorado

Silver Cliff is in the historic Hardscrabble Silver District and comprises 96 lode claims with year-round paved access and established local infrastructure. The project covers a large volcanic caldera system recognized for its silver, gold, and base-metal potential.

The property includes two principal zones of focus:

Kate Deposit (Silver Resource Area): The Kate hosts a NI 43-101 compliant near-surface silver resource published by an independent QP (details: Measured & Indicated and Inferred silver resources were reported in the Company's technical disclosure; investors are encouraged to review the full technical report available on SEDAR+ for tonnage, grade, and methodology).

Passiflora Porphyry Target: Historical and modern drilling indicates extensive hydrothermal alteration consistent with a large porphyry system. Recent drilling by Viscount (hole PF-23-03A) intersected 843.9 metres of continuous Gold-Copper mineralization, which the Company interprets as being on the periphery of a potentially larger intrusive centre. Mineralization remains open in multiple directions.

Cherry Creek Project - Nevada

Cherry Creek covers 219 unpatented and 19 patented claims in a well-known historic mining district approximately 50 miles north of Ely. The property includes more than 20 past-producing mines and hosts several styles of mineralization, including silver-gold veins, carbonate-replacement (CRD) zones, jasperoids, and porphyry-related alteration. The district is 100% controlled by Viscount and is considered highly prospective for multi-metal discoveries within the broader mineralized system.

For additional information regarding the above noted property and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.viscountmining.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jim MacKenzie"

President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to Viscount Mining's operations, exploration and development plans, expansion plans, estimates, expectations, forecasts, objectives, predictions and projections of the future. Specifically, this news release contains forward looking statements with respect to the actual size of the anomaly, feasibility, grade of mineralization and the content of the mineralization. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or "variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Viscount Mining to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the exploration and development and operation of Viscount Mining's projects, the actual results of current exploration, development activities, conclusions of economic evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future precious metals prices, as well as those factors discussed in the sections relating to risk factors of our business filed in Viscount Mining's required securities filings on SEDARPlus. Although Viscount Mining has attempted to identify important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293814

Source: Viscount Mining Corp.