Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Minaurum Silver Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) ("Minaurum" or the "Company") is pleased to report high-grade drill results from both the Quintera and Europa Vein Zones, as part of its ongoing Phase II, 50,000-metre resource expansion program at the Alamos Silver Project ("Alamos") in Sonora Mexico.

Highlights include:

5.30 metres of 570 g/t silver (633 g/t silver equivalent "AgEq"), including 2.50 metres of 1,024 g/t silver (1,120 AgEq) (Hole AL26-180W)

(Hole AL26-180W) 5.80 metres of 581 g/t silver (658 g/t AgEq) (Hole AL26-188)

"These drill results at Quintera highlight the strong potential to define and expand high-grade mineralization in vein zones not included in Minaurum's initial Mineral Resource Estimate. At Europa, ongoing step-out drilling to the south continues to demonstrate excellent continuity, with several high-grade intersections," stated Darrell Rader, President and CEO of Minaurum Silver. "With consistent high-grade results across multiple vein zones, including the newly tested Quintera zone, Minaurum remains on track with its fully funded 50,000-metre drill program and is well positioned to incorporate these results into an updated mineral resource estimate in the second half of 2026."

The Quintera vein zone was mined along approximately 800 m of strike length and to depths of 500 m and runs parallel to the Travesia vein zone merging with it to the north. Historical records indicate that the La Quintera mine closed in 1908 due to a drop on the silver price while still in mineralization averaging 40 oz/t Ag and 8% Cu (see news release dated December 14, 2016 and February 6, 2020). Quintera was not included in Minaurum's inaugural mineral resource estimate and will be incorporated into the resource update.

Minaurum is operating six drill rigs at the Alamos project, focused on expanding resources along strike and at depth at the Europa and Promontorio-Travesia vein zones, while also carrying out resource-definition drilling at San Jose, Quintera, Cotera-Pulpito, and Minas Nuevas (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Plan view showing locations of Travesia, Quintera, Promontorio, and Europa vein zones. Click to enlarge.



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Quintera Vein Zone:

Holes were drilled in the vicinity of the La Quintera mine, and cut mineralization in the hanging wall and footwall of the La Quintera mine (Table 1; Figures 2, 3 and 4).

Figure 2. Longitudinal section of Travesia-Promontorio vein zones showing locations of highlighted mineralized intersections. Click to enlarge.

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Figure 3. Longitudinal section of Quintera vein zone showing mine workings. Click to enlarge.

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Figure 4. Cross sections of Quintera/Travesia vein zones, showing holes AL26-180 and AL25-188. EV=volcanic rocks, CZ=marble and skarn, GR=granodiorite. Click to enlarge.

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Table 1. Assay Highlights for Quintera-Travesia Vein Zone. Estimated true widths are based on current interpretation of mineralized structures.

Weight-averaged silver-equivalent grades (AgEq g/t) are based on: October 1, 2025 Long-term CIBC Global Mining Group Analyst Consensus Commodity Price Forecast: Ag $29.73/tr oz, Au $2,646/tr oz, Cu $4.34/lb, Pb $0.92/lb, Zn $1.21/lb. Metallurgical recovery assumption: 88.3% for Ag, 88.5% for Au, 75.5% for Cu, 83% for Pb, 75% for Zn.

QUINTERA-TRAVESIA Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Est

True

Width

(m) Ag

g/t Au

g/t Cu

% Pb

% Zn

% AgEq

g/t AL26-180W 214.80 215.30 0.50 0.30 122 0.00 0.19 0.12 0.22 147 218.95 219.45 0.50 0.30 123 0.00 0.37 0.06 0.15 161 223.70 226.35 2.65 1.60 127 0.02 0.54 0.37 0.55 197 231.60 232.15 0.55 0.35 763 0.07 1.29 0.23 0.39 894 247.55 252.85 5.30 3.20 570 0.01 0.62 0.16 0.21 633 including 247.55 250.05 2.50 1.50 1024 0.03 0.94 0.22 0.34 1120 which includes 247.55 248.80 1.25 0.80 1390 0.05 1.06 0.23 0.51 1503 and 252.30 252.85 0.55 0.35 661 0.00 0.62 0.09 0.07 719 AL26-184 129.80 131.80 2.00 1.60 76 0.01 0.29 0.15 0.94 129 AL26-187 182.30 183.95 1.65 1.55 72 0.01 0.21 0.21 0.21 101 AL26-188 109.90 110.50 0.60 0.35 103 0.01 0.55 0.02 0.12 155 143.00 145.10 2.10 1.20 79 0.04 0.30 0.09 0.59 125 199.65 200.20 0.55 0.30 90 0.00 0.20 0.04 0.06 110 274.80 280.60 5.80 3.00 581 0.06 0.33 0.87 1.08 669

Europa Vein Zone:

Step-out drilling along strike returned high-grade silver results expanding the Europa Sur vein zone including 1.10 m of 305 g/t Ag (449 g/t AgEq) in hole AL26-185; and 2.35 m of 199 g/t Ag (251 g/t AgEq), including 0.60 m of 701 g/t Ag (828 g/t AgEq) in hole AL26-186 (Table 2; Figure 5). These results expands on the recent successful step-out in hole AL25-163 which returned 12.35 m of 408 g/t AgEq (see news release dated February 10, 2026).

Figure 5. Longitudinal section of Europa-Europa Sur vein zone showing locations of highlighted mineralized intersections. Click to enlarge

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Table 2. Assay Highlights for Europa-Europa Sur Vein Zone. Estimated true widths are based on current interpretation of mineralized structures.

Weight-averaged silver-equivalent grades (AgEq g/t) are based on: October 1, 2025 Long-term CIBC Global Mining Group Analyst Consensus Commodity Price Forecast: Ag $29.73/tr oz, Au $2,646/tr oz, Cu $4.34/lb, Pb $0.92/lb, Zn $1.21/lb. Metallurgical recovery assumption: 88.3% for Ag, 88.5% for Au, 75.5% for Cu, 83% for Pb, 75% for Zn.

EUROPA-EUROPA SUR Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Est

True

Width (m) Ag

g/t Au

g/t Cu

% Pb

% Zn

% AgEq

g/t AL26-179 376.30 376.80 0.50 0.48 80 0.06 0.26 1.10 1.80 174 399.00 400.25 1.25 1.20 104 0.03 0.22 0.94 2.15 196 492.25 494.05 1.80 1.70 19 0.16 0.05 1.03 2.75 124 496.65 498.10 1.45 1.38 15 0.06 0.04 1.00 2.83 112 AL26-181 210.00 215.35 5.35 4.40 41 0.15 0.27 0.15 0.95 105 including 210.00 211.95 1.95 1.60 46 0.23 0.35 0.17 1.37 134 AL26-182 372.75 373.55 0.80 0.55 113 0.03 0.10 1.12 0.73 165 AL26-183 225.90 226.40 0.50 0.35 151 0.00 0.26 0.22 0.57 192 AL26-185 57.00 57.45 0.45 0.40 48 0.00 0.53 0.02 0.03 96 294.00 294.50 0.50 0.45 31 0.00 0.40 0.07 1.45 102 302.40 303.50 1.10 0.98 305 0.25 0.55 1.05 2.24 449 AL26-186 170.80 171.30 0.50 0.40 55 0.00 0.52 0.09 0.50 115 184.05 186.40 2.35 1.82 199 0.02 0.11 0.26 1.48 251 including 184.05 184.65 0.60 0.46 701 0.07 0.34 0.52 3.39 828 309.35 310.10 0.75 0.60 139 0.01 0.18 0.25 0.95 184 316.55 318.15 1.60 1.30 45 0.01 0.10 0.35 1.63 101

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Minaurum Silver Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M) is an Americas-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade 100% owned, production-permitted Alamos silver project in southern Sonora, Mexico and the Lone Mountain CRD Project in Nevada, USA. Minaurum is managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams and will continue its founders' legacy of creating shareholder value by acquiring and developing a pipeline of Tier-One precious-and base metal projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Darrell A. Rader"

Darrell A. Rader

President and CEO

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

___________________________________________________________________________

1570- 200 Burrard Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 3L6 Telephone: 1 778 330-0994

www.minaurum.com

info@minaurum.com



Data review and verification: Stephen R. Maynard, Vice President of Exploration of Minaurum and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and verified the assay data, and has approved the disclosure in this news release. Verification was done by visual inspection of core samples and comparison to assay results. Assay results have not been checked by re-analysis. No factors were identified that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data presented in this news release.

Analytical Procedures and Quality Assurance/Quality Control: Preparation and assaying of drilling samples from Minaurum's Alamos project are done with strict adherence to a Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol. Core samples are sawed in half and then bagged in a secure facility near the site and then shipped either by a licensed courior by Company personnel to ALS Minerals' preparation facility in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. ALS prepares the samples, crushing them to 70% less than 2mm, splitting off 250g, and pulverizing the split to more than 85% passing 75 microns. The resulting sample pulps are prepared in Hermosillo and then shipped to Vancouver for chemical analysis by ALS Minerals. In Vancouver, the pulps are analyzed for gold by fire assay and ICP/AES on a 30-gram charge. In addition, analyses are done for silver, copper, lead, and zinc using 4-acid digestion and ICP analysis. Samples with silver values greater than 100 g/t; and copper, lead, or zinc values greater than 10,000 ppm (1%) are re-analyzed using 4-acid digestion and atomic absorption spectrometry (AAS).

Quality-control (QC) samples are inserted in the sample stream every 20 samples on average, and thus represent 5% of the total samples. QC samples include standards, blanks, and duplicate samples. Standards are pulps that have been prepared by a third-party laboratory; they have gold, silver, and base-metal values that are established by an extensive analytical process in which several commercial labs (including ALS Minerals) participate. Standards test the calibration of the analytical equipment. Blanks are rock material known from prior sampling to contain less than 0.005 ppm gold; they test the sample preparation procedure for cross-sample contamination. In the case of duplicates, the sample interval is cut in half and then quartered. The first quarter is the original sample, the second becomes the duplicate. Duplicate samples provide a test of the reproducibility of assays in the same drilled interval. When final assays are received, QC sample results are inspected for deviation from accepted values. To date, QC sample analytical results have fallen in acceptable ranges on the Alamos project.

When final assays are received, QC sample results are inspected for deviation from accepted values by the QP. To date, QC sample analytical results have fallen in acceptable ranges on the Alamos project.

ALS Minerals is independent of Minaurum Silver and is independent of the Qualified Person.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the Resource Estimate; the ongoing Phase II 50,000 m resource expansion drill program; and the completion of an updated resource estimate in the second half of 2026. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

In making the forward-looking information in this release, Minaurum has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on Minaurum's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Minaurum, including that Minaurum will be able to obtain all necessary permits and approvals for planned exploration and drilling activities; that Minaurum's planned drilling and exploration activities will be completed on the expected timeline, or at all; that the results of the drilling and exploration activities will be as expected; that Minaurum will be able to complete the updated mineral resource estimate on the timelines expected, or at all; and that Minaurum will have the financial resources to complete its ongoing drill program and anticipated updated mineral resource estimate. Although Minaurum considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information.

In making the forward-looking information in this release, Minaurum has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on Minaurum's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Minaurum. Although Minaurum considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information, including risks relating to the actual results of drilling or exploration activities, fluctuating silver prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, drilling or exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes and timeliness of government or regulatory approvals.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Minaurum does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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Source: Minaurum Silver Inc.