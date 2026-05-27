Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Minaurum Silver Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M0) ("Minaurum" or the "Company") is pleased to report continued high-grade drill results from the Europa Sur, Travesia, and San Jose Vein Zones, as part of its ongoing Phase II, 50,000-metre resource expansion program at the Alamos Silver Project ("Alamos") in Sonora, Mexico.

Highlights include:

3.20 m of 882 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq") including 0.95 m of 2,423 g/t AgEq (Hole AL26-196)

silver equivalent ("AgEq") including (Hole AL26-196) 6.20 m of 374 g/t AgEq including 1.85 m of 655 g/t AgEq (Hole AL26-196)

including (Hole AL26-196) 1.95 m of 255 g/t AgEq (Hole AL26-198)

"The high-grade results from the southern extension of the Europa Sur vein zone reinforce the strong potential for resource growth in addition to the Quintera, Travesia, and San Jose vein zones at Alamos," stated Darrell Rader, President and CEO of Minaurum Silver. "Hole AL26-196 intersected significant gold and copper values alongside high-grade silver and base metals, suggesting the presence of a potential hot spot or feeder structure. We look forward to releasing more results as assays are received."





Figure 1. Plan view showing locations of Travesia, Quintera, Promontorio, and Europa vein zones. Click to enlarge.

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Europa Vein Zone:

Europa contains 26.5 Moz AgEq of the 55.4 Moz AgEq inferred initial resource (Figures 1 and 2) (see news release dated January 28, 2026) not including its southern extension Europa Sur. Recent step-out drilling at Europa Sur has expanded the zone at depth and along strike returning high-grade silver, gold, copper, and base metal results (Table 1; Figures 2 and 3), bolstering earlier high-grade intercepts of 12.35 m of 408 g/t AgEq (Hole AL25-163), 1.10 m of 305 g/t Ag, 449 g/t AgEq (Hole AL26-185), and 0.60 m of 701 g/t Ag, 828 g/t AgEq (Hole AL26-186) (see news releases dated February 10 and March 31, 2026).

Cumulatively these results highlight the potential for significant resource expansion outside of the central Europa vein zone in the Europa Sur vein zone.

Gold and copper values in Europa Sur are higher than those in the central Europa vein, suggesting the presence of higher-temperature mineralization possibly associated with a feeder zone as indicated by the results particularly in hole AL26-196: 3.20 m of 882 g/t AgEq or 453 g/t Ag, 1.19 g/t Au, 2.29% Cu, 1.50% Pb, 1.99% Zn including 0.95 m of 2,423 g/t AgEq or 1,266 g/t Ag, 3.08 g/t Au, 8.01% Cu, 4.17% Pb, 4.96% Zn.

Further drilling is planned above and below hole AL26-196 intercept to target and further define the vein's significant potential.





Figure 2. Longitudinal section of Europa-Europa Sur vein zone, showing locations of highlighted mineralized intersections. Click to enlarge.

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Figure 3. Cross section of Europa-Europa Sur vein zone, showing locations of highlighted mineralized intersections. Click to enlarge.

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Table 1. Assay Highlights for Europa Sur Vein Zone. True widths are based on current interpretation of mineralized structures.

Weight-averaged silver-equivalent grades (AgEq g/t) are based on: October 1, 2025 Long-term CIBC Global Mining Group Analyst Consensus Commodity Price Forecast: Ag $29.73/tr oz, Au $2,646/tr oz, Cu $4.34/lb, Pb $0.92/lb, Zn $1.21/lb. Metallurgical recovery assumption: 88.3% for Ag, 88.5% for Au, 75.5% for Cu, 83% for Pb, 75% for Zn.

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) True

Width

(m) Ag

g/t Au

g/t Cu

% Pb

% Zn

% AgEq

g/t AL26-189 324.45 325.1 0.65 0.55 429 0.18 0.30 0.43 0.56 494 444.7 446 1.3 1.10 48 0.01 0.15 0.39 0.83 90 including 444.7 445.1 0.4 0.35 99 0.01 0.36 0.98 2.07 200 454.25 455 0.75 0.65 128 0.05 0.29 0.63 1.38 203 AL26-190 263.5 265.1 1.6 1.60 105 0.02 0.44 0.59 1.01 181 including 264.4 265.1 0.7 0.70 151 0.02 0.53 0.98 1.53 255 AL26-191 63.35 65.1 1.75 1.70 79 0.10 0.25 1.58 4.87 257 including 63.35 63.75 0.4 0.39 240 0.28 0.63 4.2 10.1 643 119.9 122 2.1 2.04 36 0.02 0.00 0.34 2.35 101 including 121.6 122 0.4 0.39 61 0.05 0.00 0.42 10.3 320 467.5 468.55 1.05 1.02 52 0.12 0.08 0.51 1.71 121 including 468.1

490.8 468.55

491.95 0.45

1.15 0.44

1.12 91

237 0.23

0.11 0.11

0.31 1.08

0.92 1.98

1.96 190

339 including 490.8 491.4 0.6 0.58 406 0.17 0.47 0.97 2.18 533 494.15 494.85 0.7 0.68 205 0.08 0.39 1.09 2.47 327 AL26-194 352.5 353.45 0.95 0.90 170 0.05 0.18 0.16 0.44 205

AL26-196 370.5 370.85 0.35 0.32 209 0.19 0.57 0.04 0.04 277 372.3 375.5 3.2 2.91 453 1.19 2.88 1.49 1.98 882 including 372.3 373.25 0.95 0.86 1266 3.08 8.01 4.17 4.95 2423 which includes 372.3 372.65 0.35 0.32 1140 6.39 10.9 3.83 9.25 2937 and 372.95 373.25 0.3 0.27 2570 2.15 11.9 8.09 4.17 4038 381.85 382.45 0.6 0.55 301 0.16 0.80 0.14 1.50 423 386.9 393.1 6.2 5.65 210 0.14 1.02 0.75 2.06 374 including 391.25 393.1 1.85 1.68 310 0.15 2.36 2.21 3.62 655 which includes 391.6 392 0.4 0.36 952 0.31 8.31 5.85 7.88 1990 AL26-198 73.65 74 0.35 0.33 53.5 0.19 0.22 1.21 3.56 199 442.1 444.05 1.95 1.85 204 0.06 0.24 0.18 0.85 255 including 442.1 442.4 0.3 0.29 1015 0.06 0.65 0.33 2.24 1136 and 443.75 444.05 0.3 0.29 160 0.31 0.55 0.54 1.98 293

Quintera and Travesia Vein Zones

Holes AL26-192 and AL26-197 targeted the northern part of the Quintera vein zone and returned high-grade results of 0.90 m of 309 g/t AgEq (Hole AL26-193). Holes AL26-193, AL26-194, and AL26-199 were drilled into the Travesia vein and returned along-strike and from step out, 0.95 m of 282 g/t AgEq (Hole AL26-199). See Table 2, Figures 4 and 5.

Further drilling of the Travesia zone will include further targeting for southwest-plunging shoots. At Quintera, additional drilling will target below the intersections reported in holes AL26-180 (5.30 m of 633 g/t AgEq) and hole AL26-188 (5.80 m of 658 g/t AgEq) (see news release dated March 31, 2026) and alongside of the deepest parts of the historical La Quintera mine. Vein intersections in the northern part of the Quintera vein returned anomalous metal values.

Table 2. Assay Highlights for Quintera and Travesia Vein Zones. True widths are based on current interpretation of mineralized structures.

Weight-averaged silver-equivalent grades (AgEq g/t) are based on: October 1, 2025 Long-term CIBC Global Mining Group Analyst Consensus Commodity Price Forecast: Ag $29.73/tr oz, Au $2,646/tr oz, Cu $4.34/lb, Pb $0.92/lb, Zn $1.21/lb. Metallurgical recovery assumption: 88.3% for Ag, 88.5% for Au, 75.5% for Cu, 83% for Pb, 75% for Zn.

QUINTERA

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) True

Width

(m) Ag

g/t Au

g/t Cu

% Pb

% Zn

% AgEq

g/t AL26-192 244.8 245.25 0.45 0.42 65.9 0.00 0.32 0.07 0.16 99 AL26-193 276.65 277.6 0.95 0.90 206 0.00 0.53 1.69 0.98 309 AL26-197 67.9 69 1.1 1.00 51.9 0.01 0.16 0.40 0.40 85 AL26-199 283.65 284.05 0.4 0.30 88 0.00 0.25 0.26 0.51 128

TRAVESIA

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) True

Width

(m) Ag

g/t Au

g/t Cu

% Pb

% Zn

% AgEq

g/t AL26-199 221.7 222.65 0.95 0.70 127 0.08 0.98 0.59 2.19 282





Figure 4. Longitudinal section of Travesia-Promontorio vein zones, showing locations of highlighted mineralized intersections. Click to enlarge.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Figure 5. Longitudinal section of Quintera vein zone, showing reported historic mine workings. Click to enlarge.

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San Jose Vein Zone

Hole AL26-195 is the first hole of the resource-definition drill program at San Jose and returned high-grade mineralization: 1.00 m of 211 g/t AgEq and 0.20 m of 764 g/t AgEq (Table 3, Figure 1). Previous drilling on the San Jose zone intersected 9.6 m of 269 AgEq and 0.90 m of 383 g/t AgEq (Hole AL18-015); 0.90 m of 337 g/t Ag (Hole AL19-031), 4.85 m of 159 g/t Ag (Hole AL21-091), and 4.05 m of 289 g/t Ag (Hole AL21-92A) (see new releases dated March 1, 2019 and March 1, 2022). Further drilling at San Jose will continue to target along strike in order to build an estimated resource on the vein zone.

Table 3. Assay Highlights for San Jose Vein Zone. True widths are based on current interpretation of mineralized structures.

Weight-averaged silver-equivalent grades (AgEq g/t) are based on: October 1, 2025 Long-term CIBC Global Mining Group Analyst Consensus Commodity Price Forecast: Ag $29.73/tr oz, Au $2,646/tr oz, Cu $4.34/lb, Pb $0.92/lb, Zn $1.21/lb. Metallurgical recovery assumption: 88.3% for Ag, 88.5% for Au, 75.5% for Cu, 83% for Pb, 75% for Zn.

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) True

Width

(m) Ag

g/t Au

g/t Cu

% Pb

% Zn

% AgEq

g/t AL26-195 15 16 1 0.95 185 0.03 0.12 0.22 0.35 211 77.6 77.8 0.2 0.19 723 0.01 0.24 0.08 0.70 764

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Minaurum Silver Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M0) is an Americas-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade 100% owned, production-permitted Alamos silver project in southern Sonora, Mexico and the Lone Mountain CRD Project in Nevada, USA. Minaurum is managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams and will continue its founders' legacy of creating shareholder value by acquiring and developing a pipeline of Tier-One precious-and base metal projects.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

___________________________________________________________________________

1570- 200 Burrard Street

Telephone: 1 778 330-0994

Vancouver, BC V6C 3L6

www.minaurum.com

info@minaurum.com

Data review and verification: Stephen R. Maynard, Vice President of Exploration of Minaurum and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and verified the assay data, and has approved the disclosure in this news release. Verification was done by visual inspection of core samples and comparison to assay results. Assay results have not been checked by re-analysis. No factors were identified that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data presented in this news release.

Analytical Procedures and Quality Assurance/Quality Control: Preparation and assaying of drilling samples from Minaurum's Alamos project are done with strict adherence to a Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol. Core samples are sawed in half and then bagged in a secure facility near the site and then shipped either by a licensed courior by Company personnel to ALS Minerals' preparation facility in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. ALS prepares the samples, crushing them to 70% less than 2mm, splitting off 250g, and pulverizing the split to more than 85% passing 75 microns. The resulting sample pulps are prepared in Hermosillo and then shipped to Vancouver for chemical analysis by ALS Minerals. In Vancouver, the pulps are analyzed for gold by fire assay and ICP/AES on a 30-gram charge. In addition, analyses are done for silver, copper, lead, and zinc using 4-acid digestion and ICP analysis. Samples with silver values greater than 100 g/t; and copper, lead, or zinc values greater than 10,000 ppm (1%) are re-analyzed using 4-acid digestion and atomic absorption spectrometry (AAS).

Quality-control (QC) samples are inserted in the sample stream every 20 samples on average, and thus represent 5% of the total samples. QC samples include standards, blanks, and duplicate samples. Standards are pulps that have been prepared by a third-party laboratory; they have gold, silver, and base-metal values that are established by an extensive analytical process in which several commercial labs (including ALS Minerals) participate. Standards test the calibration of the analytical equipment. Blanks are rock material known from prior sampling to contain less than 0.005 ppm gold; they test the sample preparation procedure for cross-sample contamination. In the case of duplicates, the sample interval is cut in half and then quartered. The first quarter is the original sample, the second becomes the duplicate. Duplicate samples provide a test of the reproducibility of assays in the same drilled interval. When final assays are received, QC sample results are inspected for deviation from accepted values. To date, QC sample analytical results have fallen in acceptable ranges on the Alamos project.

When final assays are received, QC sample results are inspected for deviation from accepted values by the QP. To date, QC sample analytical results have fallen in acceptable ranges on the Alamos project.

ALS Minerals is independent of Minaurum Silver and is independent of the Qualified Person.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the Resource Estimate; the ongoing Phase II 50,000 m resource expansion drill program; and the completion of an updated resource estimate in the second half of 2026. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

In making the forward-looking information in this release, Minaurum has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on Minaurum's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Minaurum, including that Minaurum will be able to obtain all necessary permits and approvals for planned exploration and drilling activities; that Minaurum's planned drilling and exploration activities will be completed on the expected timeline, or at all; that the results of the drilling and exploration activities will be as expected; that Minaurum will be able to complete the updated mineral resource estimate on the timelines expected, or at all; and that Minaurum will have the financial resources to complete its ongoing drill program and anticipated updated mineral resource estimate. Although Minaurum considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information.

In making the forward-looking information in this release, Minaurum has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on Minaurum's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Minaurum. Although Minaurum considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information, including risks relating to the actual results of drilling or exploration activities, fluctuating silver prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, drilling or exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes and timeliness of government or regulatory approvals.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Minaurum does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298763

Source: Minaurum Silver Inc.