Dolphin Entertainment: The Door Launches Miami Hub, Expanding Dolphin's South Florida Presence

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / The Door, the integrated PR & marketing subsidiary of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), today announced the launch of its Miami outpost, expanding the agency's footprint in South Florida and the southern hemisphere, strengthening its presence in one of the country's most dynamic cultural markets.

The Door Miami will operate from parent company Dolphin's flagship Coral Gables location and will be led by Michela DellaMonica, a founding member of The Door since 2008.

Throughout its history, The Door team has worked on projects nationwide, with many in the Florida market since the agency's earliest days. Client partners have included talent, chefs, hotels, restaurants, influencers, and major food festivals. The Miami team will support The Door's growing roster of lifestyle, consumer and hospitality clients in the region, as well as national brands with a strong presence in South Florida.

Today, the Miami-based team represents several high-profile brands including the cherished Motek and their fast growing parent company Happy Corner Hospitality, as well as notable culinary personalities Chef Adrianne Calvo and Chef Chris Valdes. The Door is also the strategic communication team behind the iconic Hooters brand, headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

"Michela has been an essential part of The Door since the very beginning," said Tara Melega, President of The Door. "She has grown into a truly global communications executive - multi-lingual, deeply experienced across industries, and relentlessly passionate about the work. From music and entertainment to culinary and travel, Michela brings a rare breadth of experience and an extraordinary work ethic that makes her the perfect person to lead our Miami expansion."

"South Florida has long been an important market for our clients, and Miami continues to grow as a global center for hospitality, entertainment, and culture," said Michela DellaMonica. "Launching this office allows us to build on relationships we've developed here for years while collaborating even more closely with the broader Dolphin network to support brands operating at the intersection of food, lifestyle, and pop culture."

The launch of The Door's Miami office builds on Dolphin's growing operational presence in South Florida. Dolphin recently expanded the footprint of its Coral Gables headquarters to support growth across several subsidiaries, reinforcing the region as a key hub for the company's national marketing operations.

Founded in 2008 by Lois Najarian O'Neill and Charlie Dougiello, The Door was built with a singular focus: helping consumer and lifestyle brands breakthrough culturally, not just commercially. From the beginning, the agency worked with entertainment, media, celebrity chefs, restaurateurs, and hospitality groups to transform openings and brand launches into widely recognized media moments.

Over the years, The Door expanded its expertise across hotels and destinations, creators, authors and more, becoming one of the most recognized agencies in the lifestyle consumer communications space. The firm developed a reputation for shaping the narratives behind many of the country's most talked-about pop culture people, places and things.

In 2018, The Door joined Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), becoming part of a broader global entertainment marketing and production company. In January 2025, DISRPT Agency joined The Door bringing their roster of forward-thinking talent and brands at the intersection of culture, community, and innovation. This year, DISRPT at The Door led campaigns with adidas Originals and their partners such as Bad Bunny, Willy Chavarria, Pharrell and Edison Chen.

About Dolphin

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio-developing and investing in breakthrough content, products, and experiences-and a marketing consortium featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets, and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas ranging from acclaimed film, television, and digital content to consumer goods, live events, and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing collective includes agencies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, DISRPT, Special Projects, and The Digital Dept.

Together, these firms deliver cross-disciplinary marketing expertise across film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, fashion, consumer brands, and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin was named #1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025 and has been recognized by The PR Net 100 and the PR News Elite 120.

CONTACT:

James Carbonara

HAYDEN IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/the-door-launches-miami-hub-expanding-dolphins-south-florida-presence-1153353