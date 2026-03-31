Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Sego Resources Inc. (TSXV: SGZ) ("Sego" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Felix Grabher to the board of directors, subject to regulatory approval.

Mr. Felix Grabher is the Managing Director of Grabher GmbH & Co KG, formerly known as FruchtExpress Grabher of Frastanz, Austria. Grabher GmbH & Co KG is a major food wholesale distributor serving the Austrian hospitality and foodservice sector.

In his executive role, he oversees operations and strategic planning, with a focus on efficiency, supplier partnerships, and sustainable growth.

Since 2020, Mr. Grabher has been actively involved as a strategic investor in the mineral exploration sector, with a particular interest in exploration-stage commodity projects and long-term value creation.

Through Grabher GmbH & Co KG, Mr. Grabher has become a significant shareholder of Sego Resources Inc. commencing in 2020. He brings to the Board a long-term owner's perspective, strong commercial judgement, and practical experience in capital allocation and risk management together with significant contacts within the German speaking investment community.

As part of this evolution Mr. Jean-Pierre Colin has kindly agreed to step down from the board to dedicate his full time to his corporate finance, M&A and corporate finance advisory services to public and private companies. The directors of the Company are grateful for Mr. Colin's previous input and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

Pending Assay News

Sego is expecting to release assay results in respect to its December 20025 new copper gold porphyry discovery at the Billy Zone (South Gold Zone) upon review by consultants and Qualified Person.

About the Project

Sego is 100% owner of the Miner Mountain Project, an alkalic copper-gold porphyry and gold exploration project located near Princeton, British Columbia. The property is 2,056 hectares in size and is 15 kilometres north of the Copper Mountain Mine operated by Hudbay Minerals Inc. Sego has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Upper Similkameen Indian Band on whose Traditional Territory the Miner Mountain Project is situated. Sego has received an Award of Excellence for its reclamation work on the Miner Mountain Project.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statement of historical facts that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects re forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290613

Source: Sego Resources Inc.