Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Advanced Gold Exploration Inc. (CSE: AUEX) (FSE: ZF2) (OTCID: AUHIF) ("Advanced Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from its recent diamond drilling program at the Buck Lake Project.

Buck Lake - Noranda Zone

Three drill holes were planned in the previously explored "Noranda Zone" as part of the 2025 program; only two holes were completed before winter conditions forced a temporary suspension of drilling. Completion of the third hole was delayed due to inclement weather. The drill remains on site and the program is expected to resume in the spring field season.

The 2025 drilling confirmed the presence of massive sulphide mineralization typical of Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") deposits such as Kidd Creek and the Horne Mine. Earlier drilling completed in 2022 had defined a zone of massive sulphide over approximately 500 metres in strike length, and the current drilling appears to confirm this zone within a small portion of a 3,000-meter-long electromagnetic anomaly identified on the property.

The following excerpt from the September 2023 NI 43-101 Technical Report on Buck Lake summarizes the Project's potential:

"The following salient features of the Buck Lake Property makes this a property of high merit for VMS-type Cu-Zn deposits:

1) A greenstone belt hosting supracrustal Archean-aged rocks within the metal endowed Wawa-Abitibi sub-province.

2) A geological environment consistent with other VMS deposits of the Wawa-Abitibi sub -province which includes felsic to intermediate volcanics, dacitic flows, tuffs and breccias and sediments in an extensional arc environment.

3) Confirmed Cu-Zn bearing massive sulphide mineralization in surface channel sampling and diamond drilling.

4) Cu-Zn bearing +/- massive pyrite-pyrrhotite mineralization stratigraphically proximal to cherty exhalative horizons and BIF (Figure 8.1, right-hand side) (Photo 9).

5) Limited modern-day VMS-deposit model exploration."

The current results further support the exploration potential of the property.

"These latest results at Buck Lake continue to validate our systematic approach to advancing historically underexplored VMS systems. The presence of massive sulphide mineralization with anomalous copper values across multiple drill intercepts reinforces the prospectivity of this 3,000-metre EM corridor. We have only tested a small portion of this extensive anomaly to date, and the pathfinder copper signature we're seeing suggests we are on the edge of a much larger, potentially high-grade system. With the drill remaining on site and ready to resume in the spring, we are well positioned to build on these encouraging results and continue expanding our understanding of Buck Lake's full potential," said Arndt Roehlig, President of Advanced Gold.

Results of the recent drilling show intervals of anomalous copper associated with zones described as containing massive sulphides in drill holes BL-25-01 and BL-25-03 (Table 2). Massive sulphide mineralization was not intersected in drill hole number BL-24-02; that hole intersection contained abundant quartz veining with sulphides, and only gold was assayed, returning no significant gold values. It should be noted that this hole may have been short of the intended target.

Drill Hole

# Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Length BL-25-01 279522 5209748 288 -54 232.0 BL-25-02 279482 5209776 258 -55 117.0 BL-25-03 279482 5209776 260 -65 113.0

Table 1: Drill Hile Details

Table 2: Intersections Described as Containing Massive Sulphide Mineralization

Hole Number Sample From To length Description Copper ppm BL-25-01 70264 93.00 94.00 1.00 sulfide zone 318 Average 510 ppm Cu BL-25-01 70265 94.00 95.00 1.00 sulfide zone 719 BL-25-01 70266 95.00 96.00 1.00 sulfide zone 135 BL-25-01 70267 96.00 97.00 1.00 sulfide zone 308 BL-25-01 70268 97.00 98.00 1.00 sulfide zone 605 BL-25-01 70269 98.00 99.00 1.00 sulfide zone 687 BL-25-01 70271 99.00 100.00 1.00 sulfide zone 515 BL-25-01 70272 100.00 101.00 1.00 sulfide zone 131 BL-25-01 70273 101.00 102.00 1.00 sulfide zone 1180 BL-25-03 70425 62.00 63.50 1.50 sulfide zone 134 Average 545 ppm Cu BL-25-03 70426 63.50 65.00 1.50 sulfide zone 205 BL-25-03 70427 65.00 66.50 1.50 quartz veining 342 BL-25-03 70428 66.50 68.00 1.50 quartz veining 571 BL-25-03 70429 68.00 69.50 1.50 quartz veining 986 BL-25-03 70431 69.50 71.00 1.50 quartz veining 1200 BL-25-03 70432 71.00 72.50 1.50 quartz veining 513 BL-25-03 70433 72.50 74.00 1.50 sulfide zone 540 BL-25-03 70434 74.00 75.50 1.50 sulfide zone 510 BL-25-03 70435 75.50 77.00 1.50 sulfide zone 631 BL-25-03 70436 77.00 78.50 1.50 sulfide zone 382

Assays were completed by Actlabs in Ancaster Ontario an accredited Laboratory.

Mineralized intersections are drill hole intersection lengths and the relationship to true thickness is unknown but is thought to be approximately 75% of the intersected width.

Values up to 0.12% Cu and 0.10% Cu, as well as anomalous copper values over wide zones in the areas described as containing massive sulphides confirm a polymetallic signature typical of large-scale Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) or Orogenic Gold systems. These "pathfinder" copper values suggest that the three short holes drilled to date have only tested the shallowest part of a potentially larger, metal-rich structure.

Property-wide Exploration

To further test the potential of the Buck Lake Property as a VMS-type target over 200 rock samples have been collected across the property which will be analyses for geochemical features indicative of mineralization. This is a follow-up study in the 2023-2024 Ontario Geological Survey Publication "Recommendations for Exploration - 2023-2024" titled "Mineral Prospectivity Mapping in the Batchawana Greenstone Belt (pages 35 to 40)" which highlighted the Buck Lake area as having high potential.

Advanced Gold Exploration Inc. adheres to a strict QA/QC protocol. For Report A26-00789, the Company utilized industry-standard blanks and certified reference materials (CRMs). Notable performance was observed in standard OREAS 226 and OREAS L16, which returned values within acceptable standard deviation limits, confirming the accuracy of the Fire Assay and ICP-AES methods used by the laboratory.

Additionally, the company has entered into a consulting services agreement (the "Euroswiss Agreement") with Euroswiss Capital Partners Inc. ("Euroswiss"), to support business development, market awareness, and marketing initiatives designed to enhance the company's visibility within the investment community in Europe. Under the Euroswiss Agreement, Euroswiss will serve as a strategic and financial consultant to the Company on a non-exclusive basis, providing advice, consultation, information and services regarding general business development, financial consulting, and Internet strategy, including aiding the Company in developing a communication plan directed at informing the investing public as to the business of the Company, and advising and assisting the Company with networking, business development and corporate finance matters in Europe at arm's length to the company.

The agreement with Euroswiss is for a term of six months, commencing March 17, 2026, for a cash retainer of $60,000 payable in half upon entry into the agreement and in half within 90 days of entry into the agreement. A non-arm's-length party to Euroswiss owns 400,000 common shares in the capital of the Company.

Qualified person

James Atkinson, MSc, PGeo, a non-independent qualified person (QP) as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The qualified person has not completed sufficient work to verify all historic information on the property, particularly with regard to historical sampling, drill results and technical work provided by others. The qualified person assumes that sampling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the property but may not be representative of expected results.

ABOUT ADVANCED GOLD

Advanced Gold Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of Canadian gold and copper properties. The company's expertise is in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties with significant historical work, which it believes it can enhance their economic value at today's prices. The company's purpose is to bring immediate and long-term value to its partners and shareholders. Visit www.advancedgoldexploration.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the trading of the Company's securities and the focus of the Company's business. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's ability to increase the value of its current and future mineral exploration properties and, in connection therewith, any long-term shareholder value, the Company's ability to mitigate or eliminate exploration risk, and the Company's intention to develop a portfolio of historic gold properties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Company will continue its business as described above. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other periodic filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law.

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Source: Advanced Gold Exploration Inc.