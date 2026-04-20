Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Advanced Gold Exploration Inc. (CSE: AUEX) (FSE: ZF2) (OTCQB: AUHIF) ("Advanced Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its geological field crew has arrived on-site to commence the 2026 exploration program at the Silver Belle Project in Eureka County, Nevada.



The Silver Belle Project is approximately 2,000 acres and hosts documented historical production, including a 1937 smelter shipment that returned approximately 1,611 g/t silver (47 oz/ton), 37% lead, 10% zinc, 1% copper and 0.3% antimony from underground workings. These grades represent smelter-run ore, not selective surface samples, and are indicative of high-grade polymetallic mineralization within the system.



The primary purpose of this program is to re-establish and validate historic mineralization-including silver, antimony, tungsten, lead, and zinc-identified within previous production workings. This metal assemblage is consistent with vertically zoned carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) systems and may indicate proximity to higher-temperature portions of the mineralizing environment. The presence of tungsten mineralization on the property further supports a higher-temperature component to the system, commonly associated with intrusive-related mineralization in CRD environments. By integrating historical data with modern geochemical results, the Company aims to confirm and better define the extent of a Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) system across the property. These findings will be instrumental in developing high-priority Phase 2 drill targets for subsequent exploration programs.

Following the recent agreement with ProDeMin USA LLC, the program is being conducted under the direction of Dr. Craig Gibson, a designated Qualified Person (QP). This field campaign marks the beginning of a comprehensive evaluation aimed at producing a fully compliant NI 43-101 Technical Report.

The Phase 1 field program is scheduled to last approximately three weeks and involves a multi-disciplinary approach to evaluate the claim block and surrounding areas. Key activities include:

Geological Mapping & Sampling: Systematic mapping of the claim block and collection of 50 to 100 rock and soil samples.

Advanced Technology Integration: Utilization of field-portable XRF measurements and drone orthophoto and video acquisition to enhance geological interpretations.

Data Compilation: Integration of new field data with a thorough review of historical exploration records to build a robust GIS database.

The results of this program are expected to significantly enhance the Company's understanding of the system and support the development of high-confidence drill targets within a historically productive mineralized corridor.



"We are excited to get boots on the ground at Silver Belle," stated Arndt Roehlig, President and CEO. "This program is a critical step in transitioning documented high-grade historical mineralization into a modern exploration framework. By integrating field data with advanced technologies and leveraging Dr. Gibson's expertise, we aim to define the structural controls of this CRD system and advance toward a focused drilling program."



Upon completion of the field work, samples will be submitted for geochemical analysis. Following the receipt of assay results, the Company will move into Phase 2, which consists of the preparation of the formal NI 43-101 Technical Report. The report will include updated regional and local geological descriptions, geochemical interpretations, and recommendations for future exploration and drilling.

Dr. Craig Gibson, independent qualified person (QP) as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The qualified person has not completed sufficient work to verify all historic information on the property, particularly with regard to historical sampling, drill results and technical work provided by others. The qualified person assumes that sampling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the property but may not be representative of expected results.

ABOUT ADVANCED GOLD

Advanced Gold Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of Canadian gold and copper properties, primarily the Doyle and Buck Lake Ontario properties. A recent acquisition of the Silver Belle property in Nevada has expanded the portfolio. The company's expertise is in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties with significant historical work, which it believes it can enhance their economic value at today's prices. The company's purpose is to bring immediate and long-term value to its partners and shareholders. Visit www.advancedgoldexploration.com for more information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Arndt Roehlig, President & CEO, Director

Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the trading of the Company's securities and the focus of the Company's business. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's ability to increase the value of its current and future mineral exploration properties and, in connection therewith, any long-term shareholder value, the Company's ability to mitigate or eliminate exploration risk, and the Company's intention to develop a portfolio of historic gold properties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Company will continue its business as described above. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other periodic filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293150

Source: Advanced Gold Exploration Inc.