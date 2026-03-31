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WKN: 850531 | ISIN: US1170431092 | Ticker-Symbol: BWI
Tradegate
30.03.26 | 07:30
62,36 Euro
+2,73 % +1,66
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S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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BRUNSWICK CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
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61,1461,3816:44
61,3261,7416:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Brunswick Corporation Reports Record Engine Share and Retail Sales Growth at West Palm Beach Boat Show

METTAWA, Ill., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the global leader in marine technology, delivered an impressive performance at the 2026 West Palm Beach Boat Show, one of North America's leading marine trade shows. Two standout achievements defined Brunswick's presence: Mercury Marine's continued growth in outboard share and retail sales growth for the Company's premium boat brands.

Mercury Marine captured a record-setting 70% outboard engine share at the show, an increase of five percentage points vs. the 2025 show, underscoring the brand's continued success with saltwater boat builders.

Meanwhile, Brunswick's premium boat brands, Boston Whaler and Sea Ray, also delivered a strong performance, with increased unit sales amplified by an increasing shift towards larger, more premium boats resulting in a 40% year-over-year revenue increase.

"Our success in West Palm Beach reflects continued strong demand for our premium boat brands and Mercury's industry-leading range of high-horsepower outboards," said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. "We also saw increasing excitement about the capabilities of Simrad's AutoCaptain autonomous boating system and we are working on a range of OEM applications."

About Brunswick Corporation:
Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that "Next Never Rests". Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser, and Flite. Brunswick's comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land 'N' Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, Attwood, and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft, and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka, and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has approximately 15,000 employees operating in 26 countries. In 2025, Brunswick was named America's Most Trusted Companies by Forbes Magazine in addition to winning more than 100 awards across the enterprise for the fourth straight year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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