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WKN: 850531 | ISIN: US1170431092 | Ticker-Symbol: BWI
Tradegate
08.05.26 | 09:33
68,50 Euro
-1,44 % -1,00
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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BRUNSWICK CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
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68,0068,5013:05
69,0069,5008.05.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2026 18:18 Uhr
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Brunswick Corporation Collaborates with Textron Systems on TSUNAMI Uncrewed Surface Vessel Deliveries for DIU, U.S. Navy Fourth Fleet and SOUTHCOM

METTAWA, Ill., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the global leader in marine technology announced today that its vessels, Mercury Marine propulsion systems, and Navico Group electronics and electrical systems will provide the platform for Textron Systems' TSUNAMI Uncrewed Surface Vessels (USVs), following Textron Systems' contract award from the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU). Under the award, multiple TSUNAMI USVs supported the U.S. Navy's Fleet Experimentation (FLEX) exercise in Key West, Florida in late April, and enable three months of joint operations with U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) and the U.S. Navy Fourth Fleet.

TSUNAMI is designed to meet the U.S. Navy's growing interest in small, low-cost, rapidly deployable USVs that can support a variety of missions. Brunswick and Textron Systems' engineering teams worked closely to integrate Textron Systems' autonomy technology resulting in a modular, scalable solution expected to offer multiple variants. TSUNAMI configurations will showcase the strength of Brunswick's industry-leading, integrated technology portfolio combined with Textron Systems' advanced control, communications, and military technology and expertise.

"Brunswick, the world's largest recreational marine technology supplier and boat manufacturer, with a large U.S. manufacturing base, brings together a broad portfolio of boats, propulsion, advanced marine electronics, and control systems into a unique integrated package and we're applying that capability to help enable the next generation of assisted and autonomous capabilities on the water," said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. "We're proud to support Textron Systems and the U.S. government with commercially proven and rapidly scalable platforms and technology that can be quickly deployed to accelerate experimentation, learning and operational readiness."

About Brunswick Corporation:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is a global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Its technology-driven solutions are informed by deep consumer insights and guided by the belief that "Next Never Rests." Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands across marine propulsion (including Mercury Marine), parts and accessories (including Attwood), and marine electronics (including Simrad and Lowrance), as well as boat brands including Boston Whaler, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Lund, and Harris. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, Brunswick has approximately 14,500 employees operating in 26 countries. Learn more at Brunswick.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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