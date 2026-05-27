Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, today announced it has entered into a multi-aircraft fleet purchase agreement with Platoon Aviation that positions the Hamburg-based charter operator to become the largest Cessna Citation Longitude fleet owner in Europe. Platoon Aviation provides on-demand private jet travel, serving business and leisure travelers seeking long-range capability, cabin comfort and operational reliability. Deliveries of the Citation Longitude aircraft are expected to begin in 2027.

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Platoon Aviation's fleet will expand charter operations to become Europe's largest Cessna Citation Longitude fleet. (Photo credit: Textron Aviation)

"From performance and cabin experience to the strength of our global support network, the Citation Longitude provides charter operators with the confidence to grow their fleets and serve customers at the highest level," said Lannie O'Bannion, senior vice president, Sales Marketing, Textron Aviation. "This agreement with Platoon Aviation underscores the Longitude's leadership in the super-midsize segment and the trust customers place in Cessna and our team."

As the flagship of the Citation family, the Citation Longitude is designed around the needs of both pilots and passengers, delivering advanced avionics, efficient operating economics and a refined in-flight experience. The business jet is well suited for European charter operations, offering the range and performance to connect key business corridors nonstop, including routes such as Hamburg to Madrid and London to Athens. The aircraft features the quietest cabin in the super-midsize class, a flat-floor stand-up cabin measuring 1.83 meters, seating for up to 12 passengers and class-leading legroom.

"Platoon Aviation is redefining what business aviation can look like in the next decade," said Deniz Weißenborn, CEO, Platoon Aviation. "The Citation Longitude fleet expansion reflects our commitment to building a future-proof, next-generation aviation platform that combines operational efficiency, sustainability and uncompromising comfort. The aircraft position us to meet the evolving expectations of modern travelers while giving our clients greater flexibility, reliability and connectivity across Europe and beyond."

Textron Aviation delivers comprehensive global aftermarket service and support for Cessna and Beechcraft customers, providing complete life-cycle support wherever aircraft operate. For an expanding European charter operator like Platoon Aviation, this support is enabled by a strong regional footprint that includes five company-owned service centers, a network of Authorized Service Facilities (ASFs) and mobile service support teams, ensuring responsive, expert care across the region. European operators also benefit from the company's European Parts Distribution Center (EUDC), providing fast shipping, reliable access to genuine parts and dedicated in-region support. Backed by 24/7 Aircraft-on-Ground (AOG) assistance, this integrated support network helps Platoon Aviation maximize fleet availability and maintain the high utilization required to reliably serve customers across Europe.

About the Cessna Citation Longitude

With a range of 6,482 kilometers (3,500 nautical miles) and full fuel payload of 726 kilograms (1,600 pounds), the Citation Longitude offers customers a low cabin altitude (1,509 meters 4,950 feet) at 12,500 meters/ 41,000 feet, more standard features and a comfortable, bespoke interior. The aircraft features fully berthable seats and a spacious walk-in baggage compartment that is accessible throughout the flight. The spacious cockpit incorporates easier access and an ergonomic design that fully focuses on crew comfort and efficiency.

The clean-sheet design of the Longitude integrates the latest technology throughout the aircraft, bringing customers the lowest direct operating cost in its class. Powered by FADEC-equipped Honeywell HTF7700L turbofan engines, the Longitude combines on-condition engine overhaul periods to best-in-class airframe inspection intervals of 18 months and 800 hours. Textron Aviation's full-time diagnostics recording system (LinxUs) and 3D Technical Publications leverage advanced technology to reduce maintenance downtime and overall costs to operation.

For more information about the Citation Longitude, visit https://cessna.txtav.com/en/citation/longitude.

About Textron Aviation Inc.

We have been inspiring the journey of flight for nearly 100 years. Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna, Hawker and Pipistrel brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, light and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense aircraft, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellations or deferrals of orders.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Kate Flavin

+1.316.252.7780

kflavin@txtav.com

txtav.com