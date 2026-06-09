Kautex Textron GmbH Co. KG (Kautex), a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, has secured a new business award for its Pentatonic battery enclosure solution, further strengthening its position in the growing electrified passenger vehicle segment. The program for a leading automotive OEM includes the full battery enclosure system top cover and bottom tray including a thermal management solution engineered for a multi-vehicle platform and designed to meet the performance and integration requirements of next-generation hybrid-electric vehicles.

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Kautex has secured a new business award for its Pentatonic battery enclosure solution.

Production will be localized in North America with start of production planned for 2028. The enclosure will be manufactured using an advanced and highly automated production concept.

This award underscores Kautex's ability to deliver complex, scalable, tested, and validated battery enclosure systems with a strong focus on sustainability, quality, and industrial efficiency. It further strengthens the company's Pentatonic portfolio and reinforces its role as a trusted partner supporting customers' electrification strategies through innovative product design and manufacturing excellence.

"We are thrilled to announce this latest Pentatonic award, which highlights our ability to deliver fully integrated battery enclosure systems at scale," said Joerg Rautenstrauch, President CEO of Kautex. "Through advanced automation and production, we are driving efficiency, quality, and innovation to support our customers' electrification strategies."

About Kautex Textron GmbH Co. KG

As a Tier One automotive supplier with 30 plants in 13 countries, Kautex is a pioneer in the design and manufacture of traditional and hybrid fuel systems, engine camshafts and plastic industrial packaging solutions. For the era of new mobility, Kautex is also expanding its portfolio to offer thermoplastic composite and composite-metal hybrid battery systems as well as assisted and autonomous drive vehicle cleaning systems.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

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Contacts:

Erin Kondrat

Erin.Kondrat@kautex.com