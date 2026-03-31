Rain Enhancement Technologies Reports Consistent Snowpack Enhancement Across Three-Month Winter Operations in Utah

System Demonstrates Reliable Performance Through Historic Drought

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Rain Enhancement Technologies Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN), a leading provider of ionization precipitation generation technology, today announced continued measurable snowpack enhancement from its Utah installation through the winter 2025-2026 season. The Company's Weather Enhancement Technology Array (WETA) system demonstrated consistent performance across three consecutive months (December 2025, January 2026, and February 2026) during one of the driest winters in recent Western U.S. history.

February 2026 results showed snowpack enhancement of 2.4 inches and snow-water equivalent gains of approximately 1.4 inches at the treatment site in the La Sal Mountains compared to the control site in the nearby Abajo Mountains. The February data, evaluated against the five driest February months from the past decade, continues the pattern of measurable enhancement established in December and January, providing cumulative validation of the technology's effectiveness during extreme drought conditions.

The snow-water equivalent gains are particularly significant given the extreme conditions during the measurement period. Despite record-warm temperatures causing ongoing snowpack melt and declining accumulated precipitation across the region, the treated areas maintained measurably higher water content than control sites, demonstrating the technology's effectiveness even under the most challenging environmental conditions.

"Three consecutive months of measurable enhancement during one of the most challenging winters on record demonstrates both the technology's reliability and its value for water-stressed regions," said Randy Seidl, CEO of Rain Enhancement Technologies. "This consistent performance provides the kind of sustained validation that water managers and policymakers need to make infrastructure decisions. We're not seeing isolated results; we're seeing a pattern."

"The fact that we're seeing enhanced snow-water equivalent during a period of active snowmelt due to warm temperatures underscores the value of this technology during drought conditions," said Scott Morris, Chief Technical Officer of Rain Enhancement Technologies. "Water managers care about water content, not just snow depth. These results show that the technology is delivering meaningful water resource enhancement precisely when it matters most."

The winter of 2025-2026 has been marked by record-warm temperatures and unusually dry conditions across the Western United States, with Utah experiencing particularly severe impacts. Mountain snowpack serves as a critical water reservoir for the region, with 95% of Utah's water supply originating as snow that gradually melts and feeds rivers, reservoirs, and the Colorado River system.

Local water authorities monitoring the La Sal Mountains installation have observed the broader implications of enhanced snowpack for regional water security.

"Just a little bit of difference is a big deal to the water users in the Colorado River basin as well as the local people," said Gary Wilson, Chairman of the Grand Water and Sewer Service Agency. "All this ends up in the river and down to Arizona and California. There's a lot of potential here."

The Company's analytical approach compares snowpack, snow-water equivalent, and precipitation data from treatment sites at La Sal Upper and La Sal Lower SNOTEL stations against control sites at Buckboard Flat and Camp Jackson in the Abajo Mountains. By evaluating 2026 performance against the driest historical years, the methodology establishes conservative baselines for measuring enhancement effects. The consistent results across three months strengthen statistical confidence in the technology's performance.

About Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc.

Rain Enhancement Technologies was founded to provide the world with reliable access to water, one of life's most important resources. To achieve this mission, RET develops, manufactures, and commercializes ionization precipitation generation technology that enhances rainfall and snowpack to address water scarcity challenges. The Company is also developing applications for fog mitigation and air pollution mitigation to expand its weather modification capabilities. RET's chemical-free, solar-powered technology seeks to transform water resource management for businesses, society, and the planet. To learn more, go to www.investor.rainenhancement.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The disclosure herein includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (1) statements regarding expected installation of the Company's technology; (2) references with respect to the anticipated benefits of the Company's WETA platform and technology; (3) references to the market opportunity for rain enhancement technologies and products; (4) the projected technological developments of RET; and (5) current and future potential commercial and customer relationships. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of RET's management, and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of RET. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on April 16, 2025, as amended from time to time. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties above are not exhaustive, and there may be additional risks that Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc. ("RETI") and RET do not presently know or that RETI and RET currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward looking statements reflect RETI and RET's expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. RETI and RET anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause RETI and RET's assessments to change. However, while RETI and RET Holdco may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, RETI and RET specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing RETI and RET's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts

Neal Stein

Technology PR Solutions

321-473-7407

nealjstein@techprsolutions.com

Linda Maynard

Rain Enhancement Technologies

(617) 869-4832

linda@rainenhancement.com

SOURCE: Rain Enhancement Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/rain-enhancement-technologies-reports-consistent-snowpack-enhancement-a-1153472