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WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Tradegate
30.03.26 | 08:00
17,100 Euro
+1,09 % +0,184
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KEYCORP Chart 1 Jahr
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17,08817,11816:49
17,04617,19816:20
ACCESS Newswire
31.03.2026 15:38 Uhr
118 Leser
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Northeast Ohio Business Owner Avoids $5,000 Loss Thanks to KeyBank Fraud-Prevention Program

Carol Abbot shared her experience during a recent fraud workshop

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / A Northeast Ohio restaurant owner and KeyBank client recently avoided a nearly $5,000 loss thanks to KeyBank's Positive Pay fraud-prevention program. According to an article from Cleveland 19 News, Carol Abbot, who owns four restaurants, discovered an altered check after Positive Pay flagged a discrepancy. Abbot said the alert allowed her to stop the fraudulent transaction before any funds were withdrawn.

Abbot credits Key's program for helping her safeguard her business accounts. Her experience highlights the importance of daily account monitoring and utilizing available protection tools to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated fraud attempts.

Read the full story on Cleveland 19 News:
https://www.cleveland19.com/2026/03/11/northeast-ohio-restaurant-owner-stops-5k-fraud-attempt-with-banks-positive-pay-program/

Banking products and services are offered by KeyBank N.A. Fees may apply to some of the products and services discussed on this. KeyBank Member FDIC CFMA#260318-4223278

Find more stories and multimedia from KeyBank at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/northeast-ohio-business-owner-avoids-5-000-loss-thanks-to-keybank-fr-1153590

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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