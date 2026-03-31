Northeast Ohio Business Owner Avoids $5,000 Loss Thanks to KeyBank Fraud-Prevention Program

Carol Abbot shared her experience during a recent fraud workshop

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / A Northeast Ohio restaurant owner and KeyBank client recently avoided a nearly $5,000 loss thanks to KeyBank's Positive Pay fraud-prevention program. According to an article from Cleveland 19 News, Carol Abbot, who owns four restaurants, discovered an altered check after Positive Pay flagged a discrepancy. Abbot said the alert allowed her to stop the fraudulent transaction before any funds were withdrawn.

Abbot credits Key's program for helping her safeguard her business accounts. Her experience highlights the importance of daily account monitoring and utilizing available protection tools to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated fraud attempts.

Read the full story on Cleveland 19 News:

https://www.cleveland19.com/2026/03/11/northeast-ohio-restaurant-owner-stops-5k-fraud-attempt-with-banks-positive-pay-program/

Banking products and services are offered by KeyBank N.A. Fees may apply to some of the products and services discussed on this. KeyBank Member FDIC CFMA#260318-4223278

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SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/northeast-ohio-business-owner-avoids-5-000-loss-thanks-to-keybank-fr-1153590