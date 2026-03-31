Summa Defence Oyj: Summa Defence Plc's working capital financing drawn down

Summa Defence Plc

Company announcement, inside information 31 March 2026 at 17:00

Summa Defence Plc announced conditional working capital financing in a release dated 19 December 2025.

Following recently concluded significant order agreements, the company and its subsidiaries have now fully drawn down the announced working capital financing. The financing, raised in the form of promissory notes from key shareholders and a Nordic corporate bank, amounts to EUR 5.3 million. Guarantee facilities backed by Finnvera totaling EUR 6.7 million have also been utilized, with the purpose of securing customer payments received by the subsidiaries. The working capital financing is intended to stabilize the financial position of the company and its subsidiaries and to support growth in 2026.

Summa Defence Plc has today published its financial statements release for 2025. The company's pro forma revenue was EUR 100.1 million, of which continuing operations accounted for EUR 88.9 million and renewable energy for EUR 11.3 million. The company estimates that revenue from continuing operations will grow by approximately 30% in 2026 to EUR 110-120 million. EBITDA is expected to turn positive during 2026. Growth and profitability are expected to be weighted toward the second half of the year.

The company's order backlog has strengthened and amounted to EUR 134 million as of 30 March 2026. The defense and security sector accounts for EUR 75 million of the order backlog. The backlog has increased across all business areas: Land Technologies, Marine Technologies, and New Technologies. Cost-saving measures initiated at the end of 2025 will improve profitability from the second quarter onwards.

SUMMA DEFENCE PLC

Further information:

Timo Huttunen, Interim CEO

Phone: +358 50 517 5508

Email: timo.huttunen@summadefence.com

Summa Defence in brief

Summa Defence Plc is a Finnish defence and security technology group whose mission is to create a strong industrial foundation of innovative defence and dual use SMEs for strengthening the comprehensive security of society.

Summa Defence aims for both organic and inorganic growth across three focus areas: maritime technologies, land technologies and new technologies. The company's vision is to be a forerunner in comprehensive security industry.

The shares of Summa Defence Plc are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden (SUMMAS) and Finland (SUMMA).

www.summadefence.fi/en/

The company's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8 604 2255.