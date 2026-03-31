Freemelt Holding AB: Freemelt receives order for Freemelt ONE from PrintIT Sweden

Freemelt has received an order for a Freemelt ONE from PrintIT Sweden, a start-up active in additive manufacturing (AM) with a focus on electron beam powder bed fusion (EPBF) for manufacturing of metal components for industrial applications. The order relates to a used Freemelt ONE with planned delivery in the second quarter of 2026.

PrintIT Sweden will use Freemelt ONE in development projects for industrial customers. As part of the collaboration, the company will also be involved in the industrialization of Freemelt's products.

In connection with the Freemelt ONE purchase, PrintIT Sweden is establishing an E-PBF service center in Sweden. By combining practical expertise in additive manufacturing with academic foundations, the company creates the conditions for developing industrial applications with high demands on material performance. PrintIT Sweden thus becomes an important industrial reference for Freemelt's technology in Sweden, with a focus on commercial industrialization of applications where the E-PBF technology has clear advantages.

The company's founder, William Sjöström, has a solid background in both industry and academia. He has, among other things, conducted applied research in AM at Mid Sweden University and worked with materials research at Freemelt.

"Freemelt's open EPBF technology gives us a flexible platform for advanced materials, an area where we see a rapidly growing demand. The open platform makes it quick to get started with new projects and supports the industry in its development", says William Sjöström, founder of PrintIT Sweden AB.

"The collaboration with PrintIT Sweden is a strategically important part of Freemelt's industrialization. It strengthens our position in the Swedish market and shows how our technology can be used in commercial production environments," says Daniel Gidlund, CEO of Freemelt.

Contacts

Daniel Gidlund, CEO

daniel.gidlund@freemelt.com

070-246 45 01

Certified Advisor

Eminova Fondkomission AB

adviser@eminova.se

About Us

Freemelt develops advanced 3D printers for metal components and aims to become the leading supplier in additive manufacturing (AM) using E-PBF technology, targeting SEK 1 billion in revenue by 2030. The solutions primarily support companies in the defense, energy, and medical technology sectors in Europe, U.S. and Asia, enabling them to drive innovation and improve production efficiency.

Founded in 2017, Freemelt has expanded its product portfolio to include three printer models, with two designed for industrial production and one (Freemelt ONE) targeting research institutes and universities. The modular industrial printers (eMELT) leverage E-PBF technology, delivering significantly higher efficiency compared to other machines on the market while maintaining flexibility in metal selection.

Freemelt generates revenue primarily through the sale of advanced 3D printers at fixed prices, complemented by support and maintenance services, which are expected to account for 25% of total revenue by 2030.

The company is now focused on further industrializing its product and service portfolio and driving commercialization in the European, North American, and Asian markets. Read more at www.freemelt.com