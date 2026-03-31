Samsung Biologics completes acquisition of GSK's manufacturing facility in Rockville, Maryland

Adds 60,000 liters of drug substance capacity, bringing the total to 845,000 liters

Marks Samsung Biologics' geographical diversification and establishes its first U.S. manufacturing presence, expanding regional client support

Plans further investments to add capabilities and strengthen long-term operations at the Rockville site

INCHEON, South Korea and ROCKVILLE, MD., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the completion of its acquisition of a manufacturing facility in Rockville, Maryland from GSK, establishing the company's first manufacturing presence in the United States.

The Rockville site comprises two cGMP manufacturing plants with a combined 60,000-liter drug substance capacity, supporting both clinical and commercial biologics production across multiple manufacturing scales. With this addition, Samsung Biologics' total global manufacturing capacity increases to 845,000 liters.

Samsung Biologics will continue supplying the products previously manufactured at the site to GSK under the terms of the agreement, and the site will transition to serve additional contract manufacturing needs. Samsung Biologics also plans further investments to expand the site's capacity and upgrade technologies, reinforcing its long-term commitment to advancing a more resilient global supply chain and improving patient access to critical medicines.

"This represents a meaningful step in expanding our U.S. manufacturing footprint. The addition of the Rockville site strengthens our ability to operate a geographically diversified manufacturing network, and we are thrilled to officially welcome more than 500 colleagues at the site to the Samsung Biologics family," said John Rim, President and CEO of Samsung Biologics. "The Rockville team brings deep expertise and strong operational experience that will further strengthen the site as part of our global manufacturing network. As a CDMO, our mission is to help our partners bring important therapies to patients worldwide, and this site will play a pivotal role in that mission while ensuring continuity and upholding the high standards our clients expect."

The completion follows the previously announced agreement to acquire the facility on December 22, 2025.

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), offering end-to-end integrated services that range from late discovery to commercial manufacturing.

With a combined biomanufacturing capacity of 785,000 liters across Bio Campus I and II in Korea, and 60,000 from the acquisition of a manufacturing facility in Rockville, Maryland, U.S., Samsung Biologics holds total global manufacturing capacity of 845,000 liters. The company has also secured land for Bio Campus III, laying the groundwork for future capacity expansion to support next-generation therapies and emerging modalities.

Samsung Biologics leverages cutting-edge technologies and expertise to advance diverse modalities, including multispecific antibodies, fusion proteins, antibody-drug conjugates, and mRNA therapeutics.

By implementing the ExellenS framework across its manufacturing network with standardized designs, unified processes, and advanced digitalization, Samsung Biologics ensures plant equivalency and speed for manufacturing continuity.

Samsung Biologics' global manufacturing and commercial network spans Korea, the U.S., and Japan. Samsung Biologics America supports clients based in the U.S. and Europe, while its Tokyo sales office serves the APAC region. Samsung Biologics continues to invest in new capabilities to maximize operational and quality excellence, ensuring flexibility and agility for clients. The company is committed to the on-time, in-full delivery of safe, high-quality biomedicines, as well as to making sustainable business decisions for the betterment of society and global health.

For more information, visit https://samsungbiologics.com/

Media contacts

Samsung Biologics

Claire Kim, Senior Director [email protected]

Becky Lee, Director [email protected]

SOURCE Samsung Biologics