Clément Pelletier Appointed Executive Director

Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) today announced the closing of the acquisition of the luxury division of Prisma Media that includes the French license of Harper's Bazaar, Côté Maison, IDEAT, MilK and The Good Life.

The new subsidiary is named V Collection. Its management has been entrusted to Clément Pelletier, who has held various roles in the press and publishing sectors, notably at Emap and Mondadori, then at Editis where he was Business Development Director and member of its Executive Committee.

He will lead the editorial and commercial teams with the ambition of making V Collection the benchmark for media and cultural luxury content in France and internationally, serving the stakeholders in this industry.

This acquisition is part of Vivendi's strategy focused on value creation in content, brands and cultural ecosystems. Vivendi has successfully driven the transformation of its video games subsidiary Gameloft over the past years and brings, with V Collection, the same ambition to the luxury sector in which Harper's Bazaar has achieved a leading position in France in just three years.

Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Vivendi's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of V Collection, said:

"The luxury and lifestyle sectors represent a strategic growth driver, characterized by distinct codes, long time horizons and high-value audiences. At Vivendi, V Collection will benefit from a supportive environment to ensure the development of its different activities. Clément Pelletier's experience in development and management of media brands is a valuable asset to successfully carry out this project."

Clément Pelletier, Executive Director of V Collection, added: "V Collection's portfolio includes prestigious brands, embodied by highly talented personalities and supported by respected and recognized teams. I am approaching this new mission with enthusiasm and determination to expand the reach of these iconic brands to our advertisers and readers."

Clément Pelletier has been with the Vivendi group since 2015, first as Chief of staff of Arnaud de Puyfontaine, then Business Development Director and member of the Executive Committee of Editis in 2019, before joining Vivendi's headquarters in 2022. Clément Pelletier has worked previously for several media and communication companies before leading an entrepreneurial project in the consulting field.

About Vivendi

Since its creation, Vivendi has established itself as a player in content, media and entertainment, developing a portfolio of both listed and unlisted assets, each a leader in its market. Vivendi owns 100% of Gameloft, a world-renowned video game publisher that successfully develops multi-platform games for consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. Vivendi's asset portfolio includes minority stakes in leading publicly traded companies: Universal Music Group and Banijay Group in content and entertainment, and MediaForEurope and Prisa in media and telecommunications. In addition, Vivendi owns a stake in the publishing and travel retail sector with Lagardère. Leveraging its strategic and economic expertise, Vivendi anticipates global dynamics and participates in the transformations of the sectors in which the group operates, notably the digital revolution and new consumer uses of content. Vivendi supports value-creating companies, offering sustainable prospects and a positive contribution to the evolution of our society. Guided by a long-term vision and a constant drive for innovation, the group relies on experienced teams to identify and support sustainable growth projects. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), a commitment made in 2003, is at the heart of Vivendi's strategy and shapes each of its decisions. www.vivendi.com

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Contacts:

Vivendi