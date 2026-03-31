Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Expands Industrial Practice with Addition of Jason Blonstein

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced the addition of Jason Blonstein as a Partner in the firm's Industrial Practice. Blonstein strengthens Caldwell's capabilities in private equity-backed search across manufacturing, industrials, and business services.

Jason Blonstein, Partner in Caldwell's Industrial Practice, advises private equity firms and their portfolio companies on recruiting senior executives across industrial and manufacturing sectors.

Blonstein brings more than a decade of executive search experience advising private equity firms and their portfolio companies on building high-impact leadership teams. He partners closely with sponsors, operating partners, and portfolio company leadership to recruit C-suite and senior executives who drive value creation, operational improvement, and successful investment outcomes.

He has led numerous searches for investor-backed organizations, with a focus on roles tied to strategy execution, organizational transformation, and value creation initiatives. Blonstein has developed strong relationships within the lower middle market private equity ecosystem and has a consistent track record of originating and executing senior-level assignments across industrial and manufacturing-oriented portfolios.

"Jason brings a strong track record in private equity-backed search and a deep understanding of industrial and manufacturing businesses," said Dave Winston, managing partner of Caldwell's Industrial Practice. "He knows how to build relationships with sponsors and portfolio companies and has demonstrated the ability to deliver leaders who drive performance and transformation. His addition further strengthens our ability to serve clients across the industrial landscape."

Prior to joining Caldwell, Blonstein was a partner at Roo Partners, where he focused on executive search for private equity-backed companies. Earlier, he served as managing director at ECA Partners, where he led the firm's strategy and transformation practice. He began his career in executive search with roles focused on industrial and automotive markets, building a foundation in placing senior leaders across operations, strategy, and functional leadership roles.

Blonstein began his career as an officer in the United States Army after graduating from the United States Military Academy at West Point and later earned an MBA from the University of Illinois.

"We're delighted to welcome Jason to Caldwell," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer. "He combines origination strength with execution capability and brings a collaborative mindset that aligns well with how we partner across the firm. We're excited to support him as he builds and scales his practice."

??About Caldwell

Caldwell is a leading retained executive search firm connecting clients with transformational talent. Together with IQTalent, we are a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through the two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent- the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Caroline Lomot

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Caldwell

clomot@caldwell.com

+1 516 830 3535

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/caldwell-expands-industrial-practice-with-addition-of-jason-blon-1153695