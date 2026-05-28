Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Strengthens Financial Services and Fintech Capabilities with Addition of Alex Langridge in London

TORONTO, ON AND LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced the addition of Alex Langridge as a Partner in the firm's Financial Services Practice. Based in London, Langridge advises clients across financial services and fintech on senior executive and board appointments, succession planning, organizational design, and transformational leadership hiring.

Based in London, Alex Langridge joins Caldwell's Financial Services Practice, bringing deep expertise across banking, fintech, insurance, and transformational leadership advisory.

Langridge brings more than 20 years of executive search and leadership advisory experience, partnering with banks, insurers, fintechs, and private equity- and venture-backed businesses across the UK and EMEA. He is particularly known for placing P&L, operations, commercial, product, technology, and digital leaders into high-impact transformational roles, as well as for helping clients build diverse, future-ready leadership teams in fast-evolving markets.

"Alex is a highly regarded advisor with deep expertise at the intersection of financial services, technology, and fintech," said Paul Heller and Glenn Buggy, global managing partners of Caldwell's Financial Services Practice. "His ability to advise clients on transformational leadership needs across banking, payments, insurance, and digital financial services makes him an exceptional addition to our team. Alex combines strong sector knowledge with a thoughtful, strategic advisory style that aligns closely with the way Caldwell partners with clients globally."

Over the course of his career, Langridge has advised FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 companies, global financial institutions, and high-growth investor-backed businesses on executive and board-level hiring. He has built fintech and digital leadership practices within multiple executive search firms and has completed searches spanning technology, operations, product, cyber, commercial, and general management leadership functions. His work includes advising later-stage growth businesses, challenger banks, insurers, exchanges, payments platforms, and private equity-backed organizations on leadership succession and organizational effectiveness.

Prior to joining Caldwell, Langridge led the financial services practice at a leadership advisory firm focused on banking, fintech, insurance, and investor-backed businesses. Earlier in his career, he built and led technology, digital, and fintech search capabilities within specialist executive search firms and also served in-house with a high-growth fintech company. He began his career in research roles supporting financial services and executive search clients in London.

Langridge holds a master's degree in modern languages from the University of Oxford and speaks French and German. He is also an associate partner at The FinTech & Payments Advisory Network and an active investor and advisor within the UK fintech ecosystem.

"Alex's appointment reflects our continued investment in expanding Caldwell's financial services and fintech capabilities globally," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer. "The convergence of financial services, technology, and digital transformation is reshaping leadership needs across the industry, and Alex brings the experience, market connectivity, and perspective that spans the Board to the start-up to help clients navigate that evolution. His addition further strengthens our position in London and across key international markets, and we're delighted to welcome him to the team."

??About Caldwell

Caldwell is an elite executive search firm trusted by established and growth-focused companies alike. For more than 50 years we have partnered with clients to design and build extraordinary teams. Our partners don't just place leaders-they challenge assumptions, enable strategy, and prioritize long-term fit. Built through repeat clients and referrals, Caldwell delivers clarity and results without arrogance or shortcuts. For clients seeking substance over scale, we're the confident voice that listens-and leads. At Caldwell, our purpose is your mission.

Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Caroline Lomot

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Caldwell

clomot@caldwell.com

+1 516 830 3535

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/caldwell-strengthens-financial-services-and-fintech-capabilities-1170091