Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Strengthens Consumer and Private Equity Capabilities with Addition of Gabino Stuyck in Madrid

TORONTO, ON AND MADRID, ES / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced the addition of Gabino Stuyck as a Partner in the firm's Consumer Practice. Based in Madrid, Stuyck's appointment expands Caldwell's presence in Europe and strengthens the firm's capabilities across consumer, private equity, technology, sports, and digital transformation leadership assignments globally.

Caldwell welcomes Gabino Stuyck as a partner in the firm's Consumer Practice, strengthening the firm's global consumer and private equity capabilities.

Based in Madrid, Stuyck advises private equity firms, portfolio companies, and global organizations on senior executive and board appointments across Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and North America. With more than 17 years of executive search experience and more than 200 completed mandates worldwide, he is recognized for building high-impact leadership teams in investor-backed, high-growth, and transformational environments.

"Gabino brings an exceptional international perspective and a highly relationship-driven approach to executive search that aligns strongly with how we serve our clients," said Kelly Blair, managing partner of Caldwell's Consumer Practice. "His deep expertise advising broad consumer-facing and private equity organizations on critical C-suite and board appointments, combined with his experience across multiple global markets, will be tremendously valuable to clients navigating growth, transformation, and increasingly complex leadership decisions. Just as importantly, Gabino's entrepreneurial mindset and collaborative style make him an outstanding addition to our culture and our global Consumer Practice."

Stuyck's work spans a broad range of sectors including consumer, retail, technology, digital, financial services, healthcare, sports, and industrials. He has extensive experience leading searches for CEOs, CFOs, CIOs, COOs, chief digital officers, and board directors for multinational corporations, family-owned enterprises, sovereign-backed organizations, and private equity portfolio companies. Throughout his career, he has lived and worked in major international business hubs including London, Dubai, Doha, São Paulo, Miami, New York, and Madrid, bringing clients a uniquely global and cross-cultural perspective on leadership and talent.

Prior to joining Caldwell, Stuyck was an equity partner at a global executive search firm, where he specialized in private equity and portfolio leadership assignments across multiple industries. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at leading international executive search firms and began his professional career with Citigroup in Dubai.

"We are very pleased to welcome Gabino to Caldwell and our European team," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer. "His international client relationships and experience across Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and North America strongly complement the markets where Caldwell already serves clients and has established partner presence. His deep private equity relationships and track record advising organizations through transformational growth further strengthen our ability to help clients build exceptional leadership teams across industries and geographies."

Stuyck holds a master's degree in international business from the European Business School in Paris and New York, and a bachelor's degree in law from Complutense University of Madrid. He is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

??About Caldwell

Caldwell is an elite executive search firm trusted by established and growth-focused companies alike. For more than 50 years we have partnered with clients to design and build extraordinary teams. Our partners don't just place leaders-they challenge assumptions, enable strategy, and prioritize long-term fit. Built through repeat clients and referrals, Caldwell delivers clarity and results without arrogance or shortcuts. For clients seeking substance over scale, we're the confident voice that listens-and leads. At Caldwell, our purpose is your mission.

Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Caroline Lomot

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Caldwell

clomot@caldwell.com

+1 516 830 3535

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/caldwell-strengthens-consumer-and-private-equity-capabilities-wi-1170086