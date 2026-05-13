Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Announces Relaunch of Canada's Top 40 Under 40 Award Program

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced the relaunch of Canada's Top 40 Under 40 Award Program, renewing its commitment to recognizing the country's most outstanding young leaders.

Caldwell is pleased to be working with Presenting Partner Tourmaline Oil Corp., National Sponsor Deloitte Canada, Travel Sponsor Air Canada, Media Sponsor Financial Post, Event Sponsor Ewing Morris & Co., and Referencing Sponsor Inline Reference Check. Each sponsor has demonstrated a strong commitment to the revitalization of the Top 40 program and to building on its legacy of identifying and celebrating Canada's best and brightest leaders under the age of 40.

Canada's Top 40 Under 40 is an annual celebration of the significant achievements of 40 exceptional Canadians under 40 years of age. These individuals are accomplished business and community leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators who are making a meaningful impact within their organizations, industries, and communities. Top 40 Honourees are already recognized leaders in their fields, many of whom go on to become CEOs and senior executives of major corporations.

"This initiative is more important and timely than ever for Canada, extending beyond business to all sectors that are essential to driving our economy," said John Wallace, Chair of the Board at Caldwell, Top 40's Founding Partner. "We are deeply grateful to Tourmaline Oil for stepping in as our presenting partner, and especially to Mike Rose, a 1995 Top 40 Honouree, whose leadership and support for this program cannot be overstated."

"We also extend our thanks to Deloitte, Air Canada, Financial Post, Ewing Morris, and Inline Reference Check for their contributions - each of which plays a vital role to the program's success. These organizations are pillars of Canadian industry, and their values and goals resonate closely with Caldwell's mission in relaunching Top 40. As the program moves forward, we remain committed to a rigorous and investigative process that seeks out Canada's brightest and most inspiring young leaders-those whose achievements truly merit national recognition."

An independent Advisory Board will convene on June 10 to select this year's 40 honourees. The board is composed of respected and experienced individuals from across Canada, leaders in their industries, professions, and communities. Many of our members are former recipients of the Top 40 award. The Advisory Board reflects the diversity and leadership excellence in Canadian business and broader public sectors:

Kent Bowie

President & CEO, Metrie

Michael Cole

Chief Operating Officer & Chief Information Officer, LifeLabs

Avik Dey

President & CEO, Capital Power

Kieran Hawe

President & CEO, EllisDon

Dominique Hussey

Chief Executive Officer, Bennett Jones

Mitch Joel

Co-founder, ThinkersOne

Andrew MacLeod

President & Chief Executive Officer, Postmedia

Arielle Meloul-Wechsler

Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Public Affairs, Air Canada

Manjit Minhas

CEO & Co-founder, Minhas Breweries, Distillery and Winery

Darcy Morris

CEO & Co-founder, Ewing Morris

Valérie Pisano

President & CEO, Mila

Irfhan Rawji

Managing Partner, Realize Capital Partners and Founder & Executive Chair, Mobsquad

Mike Rose

Chair, President & CEO, Tourmaline Oil

Andrea Seale

Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Cancer Society

Poonam Singh

Vice Chair, Deloitte

Scott Thomson

President & CEO, Scotiabank

Heather Tulk

CEO, Carlor Advisory

Annesley Wallace

President & CEO, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP).

Members volunteer their time to review nominee material and meet annually to select the 40 honourees. We thank them for their commitment and the important role they play in the selection.

Founded in 1995 by Caldwell, Canada's Top 40 Under 40 has recognized more than 800 outstanding Canadians and remains the country's most coveted award for young leaders. Alumni of the program include hundreds of nationally and internationally recognized CEOs, senior executives, community leaders and entrepreneurs.

For the full list of alumni, please visit: Canadastop40under40.com

The 2026 Canada's Top 40 Under 40 Recipients will be announced in the Financial Post on September 16, 2026, and will be awarded in Toronto on October 21, 2026.

??About Caldwell

Caldwell is an elite executive search firm trusted by established and growth-focused companies alike. For more than 50 years we have partnered with clients to design and build extraordinary teams. Our partners don't just place leaders-they challenge assumptions, enable strategy, and prioritize long-term fit. Built through repeat clients and referrals, Caldwell delivers clarity and results without arrogance or shortcuts. For clients seeking substance over scale, we're the confident voice that listens-and leads. At Caldwell, our purpose is your mission.

Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Michelle Jursa

Director, Programs

Caldwell

mjursa@caldwell.com

+1 416 934 2226

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/caldwell-announces-relaunch-of-canadas-top-40-under-40r-award-pr-1165404