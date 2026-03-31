DJ 2CRSi SA: Transfer of the liquidity contract to NATIXIS ODDO BHF

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Transfer of the liquidity contract to NATIXIS ODDO BHF 31-March-2026 / 18:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release Transfer of the liquidity contract to NATIXIS ODDO BHF Paris, France - March 31, 2026 - 2CRSI (ISIN code: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance and energy-efficient servers, announces that it has terminated the liquidity contract in force since June 2, 2025, and has appointed NATIXIS ODDO BHF, effective April 1, 2026, for a renewable one-year period by tacit renewal, to implement a liquidity and market surveillance contract for its ordinary shares. This contract has been established in accordance with applicable regulations, in particular AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021. It complies with the code of ethics of the French Financial Markets Association (AMAFI). The purpose of this contract is for ODDO BHF SCA to provide liquidity services for 2CRSI shares on the regulated market of Euronext Growth in Paris. As of the termination date of the previous contract, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account: -- 7,131 2CRSi shares -- EUR258,479.97 It is recalled that, as of the last half-year report on December 31, 2025, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account: -- 17,047 2CRSi shares -- EUR100,635.67 At the time of the initial contract with Gilbert Dupont, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account: -- 1,885 2CRSi shares -- EUR102,430 The resources allocated to the implementation of the new contract are: -- 7,131 2CRSi shares -- EUR258,479.97 This new contract may be suspended: -- In the cases provided for in Article 5 of Chapter II of AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021; -- If the share price trades outside the intervention thresholds authorized by the Company's General Meeting; -- Or at the request of 2CRSI, under its responsibility. Furthermore, the contract may be terminated by 2CRSI at any time without notice, or by NATIXIS and/or ODDO BHF SCA with two weeks' notice. About 2CRSi Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computer servers and innovative solutions for Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing, and data storage. Committed to a responsible and sustainable approach, the group operates across multiple continents and delivers energy-efficient technological solutions to sectors including tech, industry, gaming, scientific research, and datacenters. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext Paris regulated market (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. For more information: 2crsi.com Contacts 2CRSi 2CRSi Seitosei.Actifin Seitosei.Actifin Jean-Philippe LLOBERA Foucauld Charavay Press Relations Director France Financial communication foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com presse@seitosei-actifin.com Foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com press@2crsi.com 06 85 36 85 11 06 37 83 33 19 03 68 41 10 70

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Implementation of a liquidity contract with NATIXIS ODDO BHF

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: 2CRSi SA 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 67200 Strasbourg France Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70 E-mail: investors@2crsi.com Internet: www.2crsi.com ISIN: FR0013341781 Euronext Ticker: AL2SI AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract EQS News ID: 2301812 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2301812 31-March-2026 CET/CEST

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March 31, 2026 12:54 ET (16:54 GMT)