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WKN: A4D5QG | ISIN: FR001400WP90 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
30.03.26 | 08:38
98,18 
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98,5899,4919:49
Dow Jones News
31.03.2026 19:27 Uhr
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2CRSi SA: Transfer of the liquidity contract to NATIXIS ODDO BHF

DJ 2CRSi SA: Transfer of the liquidity contract to NATIXIS ODDO BHF 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: Transfer of the liquidity contract to NATIXIS ODDO BHF 
31-March-2026 / 18:54 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Press Release 

Transfer of the liquidity contract 
to NATIXIS ODDO BHF 

Paris, France - March 31, 2026 - 2CRSI (ISIN code: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance and 
energy-efficient servers, announces that it has terminated the liquidity contract in force since June 2, 2025, and has 
appointed NATIXIS ODDO BHF, effective April 1, 2026, for a renewable one-year period by tacit renewal, to implement a 
liquidity and market surveillance contract for its ordinary shares. 

This contract has been established in accordance with applicable regulations, in particular AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of 
June 22, 2021. It complies with the code of ethics of the French Financial Markets Association (AMAFI). 

The purpose of this contract is for ODDO BHF SCA to provide liquidity services for 2CRSI shares on the regulated market 
of Euronext Growth in Paris. 

As of the termination date of the previous contract, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account: 

 -- 7,131 2CRSi shares 
 -- EUR258,479.97 
  
 
It is recalled that, as of the last half-year report on December 31, 2025, the following resources were recorded in the 
liquidity account: 

 -- 17,047 2CRSi shares 
 -- EUR100,635.67 
  
 
At the time of the initial contract with Gilbert Dupont, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity 
account: 

 -- 1,885 2CRSi shares 
 -- EUR102,430 
  
 
The resources allocated to the implementation of the new contract are: 

 -- 7,131 2CRSi shares 
 -- EUR258,479.97 
  
 
This new contract may be suspended: 

 -- In the cases provided for in Article 5 of Chapter II of AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021; 
 -- If the share price trades outside the intervention thresholds authorized by the Company's General Meeting; 
 -- Or at the request of 2CRSI, under its responsibility. 
  
 
Furthermore, the contract may be terminated by 2CRSI at any time without notice, or by NATIXIS and/or ODDO BHF SCA with 
two weeks' notice. 

About 2CRSi 
Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computer servers and 
innovative solutions for Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing, and data storage. Committed to a 
responsible and sustainable approach, the group operates across multiple continents and delivers energy-efficient 
technological solutions to sectors including tech, industry, gaming, scientific research, and datacenters. 2CRSi has 
been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext Paris regulated market (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and transferred to 
Euronext Growth in November 2022. 
 
For more information: 2crsi.com 

Contacts 2CRSi 
2CRSi 
      Seitosei.Actifin                               Seitosei.Actifin 
Jean-Philippe 
LLOBERA 
        Foucauld Charavay                              Press Relations 
 
 
Director France 
        Financial communication foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com        presse@seitosei-actifin.com 
      Foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
press@2crsi.com 
                                               06 85 36 85 11 
      06 37 83 33 19 
 
03 68 41 10 70

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Implementation of a liquidity contract with NATIXIS ODDO BHF 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract 
EQS News ID:   2301812 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2301812 31-March-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2301812&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2026 12:54 ET (16:54 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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