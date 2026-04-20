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WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Tradegate
20.04.26 | 19:14
39,620 Euro
-0,65 % -0,260
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,26039,62019:57
39,24039,62019:57
Dow Jones News
20.04.2026 18:33 Uhr
204 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

2CRSi SA: Monthly Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Comprising the Share Capital as of March 31, 2026

DJ 2CRSi SA: Monthly Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Comprising the Share Capital as of March 31, 2026 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: Monthly Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Comprising the Share Capital as of 
March 31, 2026 
20-Apr-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 

Monthly Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Comprising the Share Capital as of March 31, 
2026 

Pursuant to Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the 
Autorité des Marchés Financiers. 

Date     Total Number of Shares Comprising the Total Number of Theoretical   Total Number of Exercisable 
       Share Capital             Voting Rights          Voting Rights1 
 
 
31/03/2026  22 596 441               28 861 048            28 853 917

1 Number of exercisable voting rights = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares, minus the number of shares without voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).

- END -

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi Group designs and manufactures high-performance, environmentally responsible computing servers, particularly dedicated to Artificial Intelligence. In the 2024-2025 fiscal year, the Group generated revenue of EUR220,7 million. 2CRSi now markets its innovative solutions (computing, storage, and networking) in over 50 countries. The Group has been listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris since June 2018 (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022.

For more information: 2crsi.com

Contacts 2CRSi 

2CRSi 
 
   Jean-Philippe LLOBERA 
                     Seitosei.Actifin 
   Directeur France 
                     Foucauld Charavay 
   03 68 41 10 70 
                    Communication financière 
   investors@2crsi.com  
                     06 70 83 79 15 
  
                     foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Shares and voting rights monthly report - March 2026 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   2CRSi SA 
       32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
       67200 Strasbourg 
       France 
Phone:    +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:    investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:   www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:     FR0013341781 
Euronext   AL2SI 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and 
       the number of shares making up the share capital 
EQS News ID: 2311460 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2311460 20-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2311460&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2026 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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