Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Allied Strategic Resource Corp. ("Allied Strategic" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based company was created through a spin-off of Mustang Energy Corp.'s interests in three uranium properties in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. The common shares were listed for trading on the CSE today under the symbol ASR.

Allied Strategic's three properties are Ford Lake, Roughrider South and Cigar Lake East. They are located in under-explored areas of the Athabasca Basin that the Company believes offer strong discovery potential. The flagship asset is Ford Lake, and activity at this project is expected to accelerate as it receives more resources and attention as part of the new standalone company.

"The fundamentals of the uranium market are very strong, with dozens of new nuclear reactors under construction and scheduled to come online in the coming years," said Stuart Schady, the CSE's Vice President, Business Development. "Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin holds the richest uranium deposits in the world, and we are pleased to welcome another company to the CSE that is focused on exploration in the region."

Nick Luksha, CEO of ASR, noted, "This listing represents the foundation for what we intend to build at Allied Strategic Resource Corp. We are assembling the assets, the strategy, and the team required to pursue meaningful uranium discoveries in the Athabasca Basin. As nuclear energy continues to gain global support as a critical clean-energy solution, we believe this is the right time to launch a focused uranium exploration company and deliver shareholders value through disciplined execution and strategic growth."

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Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)