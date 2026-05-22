Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Americas Uranium Corp. (CSE: NUCA) (OTC Pink: ASRFF) (the "Company" or "Americas Uranium") is pleased to announce the advancement in its exploration strategy for the Ford Lake Uranium Project (the "Ford Lake Project") located on the south-eastern edge of the world-renowned Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company has received a comprehensive geophysical assessment report for the Ford Lake Project, defining high priority structural targets.

To spearhead the upcoming exploration campaign, Americas Uranium Corp. has engaged Axiom Group as it's strategic geological partner to execute comprehensive field programs at the Ford Lake Project. Complementing this partnership, the company has appointed Troy Marfleet, P.Geo., as Technical Advisor. Mr. Marfleet will oversee technical strategy and project execution, ensuring a data-driven approach to the company's 2026 exploration goals.

Ford Lake Project

The Ford Lake property lies within the south-eastern edge of the uranium producing Athabasca Basin. It is located approximately 15 km northwest of the Key Lake Mine site, and 580 km north-northeast of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The Ford Lake property resides near the transition zone between the Wollaston and Mudjatik domains which are host to several major unconformity and basement hosted uranium deposits.

Cautionary Statement

The Company advises that, notwithstanding their proximity and location, discoveries of minerals on or near historic mines such as the Key Lake Mine site or the Wollaston and Mudjatik domains, and any promising results thereof, are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization of, or located on the Ford Lake Project, or the Company's ability to commercially exploit the Ford Lake Project, or to locate any commercially exploitable deposits therefrom. The Company cautions investors on relying on this information as the Company has not confirmed the accuracy or reliability of the information.





Figure 1: Location of the Ford Lake Property

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Figure 2: Ford Lake Property Mineral Dispositions

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2025 Ford Lake Gravity Geophysics

The 2025 Ford Lake Gravity survey was successfully completed by TUZO Geosurveys from October 14th to October 28th, 2025. The program was specifically designed to identify subsurface density anomalies, which often serve as critical indicators of hydrothermal alteration zones associated with high-grade uranium mineralization. The survey encompassed a 3.44 km2 block, comprising 615 gravity stations across 53 line-kilometers. To ensure high-fidelity data acquisition, TUZO employed an east-west grid configuration with 100 m line spacing and 50 m station intervals.

Following the program's conclusion, TUZO Geosurveys delivered a comprehensive suite of data products including Geosoft digital databases, GeoTIFF grids, and UBC-format voxels, all of which have been integrated into the project's technical appendices to guide future drilling phases.

Historic data on the Ford Lake Project has not been fully verified by the Qualified Person, however, any historical information relied upon for future target generation or program planning will undergo thorough validation before use.

2026 Ford Lake Assessment Report

Axiom Group completed the 2026 Gravity Survey assessment report on the Ford Lake Project. High-priority targets have been identified through the survey results detailing the presence of significant density variations that may be indicative of favorable geological structures.

The Bouguer gravity data (Figure 3) identifies a northeast-trending gravity high bisecting the central survey area, flanked by notable gravity lows to the east and south. To isolate near-surface geological features, a residual filter was applied (Figure 4), which significantly enhanced the resolution of the southern gravity low situated along the Brown Lake shoreline. This anomaly exhibits a broad northeast trend with distinct elongations extending toward the southeast.





Figure 3: Ford Lake Complete Bouguer Gravity Anomaly Map

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Figure 4: Ford Lake Residual Bouguer Gravity Anomaly Map

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Further refinement using first vertical derivative mapping (Figure 5) highlights narrow, linear gravity lows at the northern extent of the property. These features, which also maintain a consistent northeast orientation, represent further areas of interest for the next phase of exploration as the company works to delineate potential hydrothermal alteration zones.





Figure 5: Ford Lake First Vertical Derivative of the Bouguer Gravity Anomaly Map

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Upcoming Work:

Axiom Group is set to initiate a targeting program designed to integrate 2023 TDEM survey data executed by Geotech Ltd. on Ford Lake (reference) with the high-resolution 2025 ground gravity results. By combining these datasets, the technical team plans to pinpoint conductive targets situated within gravity anomalies, a combination often indicative of hydrothermal alteration along key structural corridors providing a definitive roadmap for future drilling campaigns.

The deliverables will include:

Advanced 3D Modeling: Generation of unconstrained inversion density models, layered earth inversion conductivity volumes, and Maxwell plate models for discrete conductors.

Structural Analysis: Detailed mapping of fault structures, foliation, and lineaments alongside a comprehensive structural analysis of the Ford Lake area.

Integrated Interpretation: A complete GIS and 3D workspace featuring forward-modeled anomalies and high-resolution EM image products.

Finalized Drill Targets: A definitive geophysical report and interpretive maps that highlight prioritized exploration targets based on the convergence of EM and gravity data.

Nick Luksha, CEO of America's Uranium Corp., commented:

"We're pursuing a highly strategic growth strategy. By integrating all of our datasets with advanced 3D inversions and structural analysis, we're generating high-confidence drill targets with strong potential. The impressive gravity low anomalies from our TUZO survey are encouraging, and we're excited to build on this momentum as we accelerate exploration on this project while actively evaluating complementary opportunities."

Qualifying Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Troy Marfleet, P.Geo., Technical Advisor for Americas Uranium Corp., a registered member of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan. Mr. Marfleet is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About America's Uranium Corp.:

Americas Uranium Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of high-potential uranium assets. The company holds a portfolio 10,872.88 hectares of strategically located properties in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin-one of the world's premier uranium districts. America's Uranium is advancing early-stage exploration through modern techniques and a disciplined, data-driven approach. The Company is committed to building long-term value through responsible exploration and a focus on high-impact targets in underexplored areas.

For further information, please contact:

Americas Uranium Corp.

Neither the CSE nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "believes" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the future potential of the mineral claims held by the Company, the results from the current phase of exploration on the Ford Lake Project informing drill targeting on the Ford Lake Project, the completion of future work on the Ford Lake Project, and future plans related to expanding the Company's project portfolio. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation the assumption that the Company will be able to continue exploring its properties given various environmental and economic factors outside of its control, that the Company will have the ability to raise sufficient capital to continue exploring the Ford Lake Project and other opportunities, and that the Company will be able to obtain its intended results from the exploration on the Ford Lake Project. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298516

Source: Americas Uranium Corp.