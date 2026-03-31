Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI Announces Release Date for Q4 2025 Results and Provides Earnings Call Details

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), an autonomous delivery network company built around patented, AI-powered Arrive Points, announced today that the company intends to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, before the market opens.

Following the issuance of the earnings release, members of Arrive AI's leadership team will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to review the results, discuss recent developments, and address the company's strategic and operational objectives.

View the live webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k6eh9dyv .

If you are an analyst and would like to join the call to ask questions, please contact Alliance IR at ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com or call at 1-463-270-0092 and ask for CFO Todd Pepmeier.

A replay of the call will be available after the event on Arrive AI's website at arriveai.com/investor-relations .

About Arrive AI:

Arrive AI's (NASDAQ:ARAI) patented last mile (ALM) platform enables drone- or ground robot-based and human mail delivery to and from a physical smart mailbox, while providing tracking data, smart logistics alerts and advanced chain of custody controls to secure the last-mile delivery for all shippers, delivery services, and autonomous delivery networks. Arrive AI makes the exchange of goods between people, robots, and drones frictionless, efficient and convenient through artificial intelligence, autonomous technology and interoperability with smart devices including doorbells, lighting and security systems. Learn more about the company at www.arriveai.com . See our press kit here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/1hngbr3n0csio41as3zq2/AIFvqWlgye-qVgIOPG2BcUQ?rlkey=3q1ipgjt1he9ktcvd4vh0vl5t&st=6a2jrjxm&dl=0

A Note About the Earnings Call Format

The Q4 earnings call, on April 15 is still timely and is being delivered on this date to allow for additional accounting calculations relating to the company's equity line. The comprehensive report will be delivered in the company call. Additionally, in keeping with Arrive AI's focus on artificial intelligence and automation, the company plans to take a unique step during its prepared remarks for this earnings call.

In keeping with Arrive AI's focus on artificial intelligence and automation, the company plans to take a unique step during its prepared remarks for this earnings call.

After opening remarks from Founder and CEO Dan O'Toole, portions of the prepared comments will be delivered using AI-generated voice technology trained on the voices of Arrive AI leadership.

The company will clearly disclose the use of AI during the call. The ideas, strategy, and financial results discussed will remain those of Arrive AI's leadership team; the AI-generated voices simply represent a novel way to demonstrate the rapidly evolving capabilities of artificial intelligence in business communications.

Incorporating AI-generated voice delivery into the earnings call process reflects the company's commitment to exploring the practical applications of emerging technologies.

Media contact:

Kylie Conway at media@arriveai.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Alliance Advisors IR, ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements (including statements related to the closing, and the anticipated benefits to the Company, of the private placement described herein) related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would", "optimistic" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's Registration Statement for more complete information, including the risk factors that may affect future results, which are available for review at www.sec.gov . Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Arrive AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-announces-release-date-for-q4-2025-results-and-provides-1153632