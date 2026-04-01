

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) held its Annual General Meeting on March 31, 2026, in Kista, Stockholm. Shareholders also had the option to exercise their voting rights by post ahead of the meeting. At the AGM, shareholders resolved to adopt the Income Statement and Balance Sheet for the Company, as well as the Consolidated Income Statement and Consolidated Balance Sheet for the Group for 2025.



The proposed dividend of SEK 3.00 per share was approved. It will be paid in two installments: SEK 1.50 per share with a record date of April 2, 2026, and SEK 1.50 per share with a record date of September 29, 2026. Euroclear Sweden AB is expected to distribute the payments on April 9, 2026, and October 2, 2026, respectively.



The AGM also adopted the Board of Directors' remuneration report for 2025. The members of the Board and the President were discharged from liability for the financial year 2025.



Board elections followed the Nomination Committee's proposal. Jan Carlson was re-elected as Chair of the Board, while Jon Fredrik Baksaas, Christian Cederholm, Börje Ekholm, Eric A. Elzvik, Marachel Knight, Kristin S. Rinne, Jonas Synnergren, Jacob Wallenberg, Christy Wyatt, and Karl Åberg were re-elected as Board members. Union representatives Ulf Rosberg, Loredana Roslund, and Annika Salomonsson were appointed, with Frans Frejdestedt, Andreas Larsson, and Stefan Wänstedt as deputies.



Deloitte AB was re-elected as auditor until the end of the AGM 2027, with auditor fees approved in line with the Nomination Committee's proposal.



Finally, the AGM authorized the Board of Directors to decide, on one or several occasions before the AGM 2027, on the purchase of the Company's own series B shares.



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