Sapphire Gas Solutions Announces Strategic Partnership With Antin Infrastructure Partners To Accelerate U.S. Energy Infrastructure Expansion

CONROE, Texas, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapphire Gas Solutions ("Sapphire"), a leading provider of distributed energy infrastructure, today announced its strategic partnership with Antin Infrastructure Partners ("Antin"), a global infrastructure investment firm (Euronext Paris: ANTIN). The transaction marks a significant milestone in Sapphire's evolution and positions the company to accelerate the development of critical energy infrastructure across the United States.

As energy demand continues to outpace the expansion of traditional grid and pipeline infrastructure, industries across the country are facing increasing pressure to secure reliable, scalable, and lower-carbon energy solutions. Sapphire has built its business to address this challenge - delivering on-site, rapidly deployable natural gas infrastructure that provides certainty of supply where and when it is needed most.

With Antin's global infrastructure expertise and long-term investment approach, Sapphire is uniquely positioned to expand its capabilities, grow its geographic footprint, and support the next generation of energy-intensive industries.

Headquartered in Conroe, Texas, Sapphire operates across 30 states and serves more than 120 customers across utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable natural gas sectors.

The partnership comes at a time of significant structural change in the U.S. energy market. Rapid growth in data centers, industrial production, and electrification is driving demand for power at a pace that existing infrastructure cannot match. This growing "infrastructure timing gap" is increasing demand for distributed, on-site energy solutions - a market where Sapphire has established itself as a proven leader.

Sam Thigpen, Founder and CEO of Sapphire Gas Solutions, commented:

"We are excited to partner with Antin as Sapphire enters its next phase of growth. We've built a strong foundation focused on reliability, flexibility, and execution. With Antin's global infrastructure platform and long-term investment perspective, we are uniquely positioned to accelerate the buildout of distributed energy infrastructure across the United States and meet the growing demand for reliable, on-site energy solutions."

Ryan Shockley and David Vence, Senior Partner and Partner at Antin Infrastructure Partners, added:

"We are delighted to partner with Sapphire to support the company's next phase of growth. Energy demand in the U.S. is exceeding existing infrastructure capacity, making certainty of supply of integrated, low-carbon natural gas solutions critical. Sapphire is ideally positioned to benefit from the long-term tailwinds driving the U.S. energy sector, and we look forward to working closely with Sam and his leadership team to seize the many growth opportunities ahead."

Wilson Handler, Partner at Apollo, stated:

"During our partnership, Sapphire achieved meaningful growth and strengthened its position as a provider of reliable, low-carbon energy solutions. We are proud to have supported the company's operational and commercial expansion and believe Antin is the right partner to build on this strong foundation as Sapphire continues to scale."

Together, Sapphire and Antin will focus on expanding infrastructure to support critical sectors including data centers, industrial manufacturing, utilities, and energy-intensive operations, where speed to power, reliability, and long-term energy certainty are becoming essential competitive advantages.

About Sapphire Gas Solutions

Founded in 2005, Sapphire Gas Solutions is a vertically integrated provider of distributed energy infrastructure, delivering reliable, lower-carbon natural gas solutions to utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable natural gas customers across the United States. The company designs, deploys, and operates on-site energy systems supported by a substantial fleet of specialized assets that enable the compression, liquefaction, transportation, and storage of natural gas at the point of need. Backed by an experienced team of operators, engineers, and technicians, Sapphire delivers fully integrated energy solutions that extend beyond fuel - providing the infrastructure and operational expertise required to ensure reliability in even the most demanding environments.

www.sapphiregassolutions.com

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €33 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap, and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport, and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Seoul, Singapore, and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 250 professionals dedicated to growing, improving, and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value. Antin is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN - ISIN: FR0014005AL0).

www.antin-ip.com

About Apollo

Apollo is a global alternative asset manager focused on delivering excess returns across the risk-reward spectrum. Through its integrated platform, Apollo provides innovative capital solutions to support business growth and long-term value creation. As of December 31, 2025, Apollo had approximately $938 billion in assets under management.

www.apollo.com

SOURCE Sapphire Gas Solutions