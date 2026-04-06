Regulatory News:
Antin Infrastructure Partners (Paris:ANTIN):
Statement of transaction in own shares from 2026-04-06 to 2026-04-10
|Aggregated presentation
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
|2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
4/7/2026
FR0014005AL0
329
10.4696
AQEU
|ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
|2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
4/7/2026
FR0014005AL0
1,998
10.4528
CEUX
|ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
|2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
4/7/2026
FR0014005AL0
204
10.4000
TQEX
|ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
|2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
4/7/2026
FR0014005AL0
8,449
10.4395
XPAR
|* Four-digit rounding after the decimal
TOTAL
10,980
10.4421
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260410520331/en/
Contacts:
Antin Infrastructure Partners
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