

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (INW.MI), on Friday, reported higher full-year 2025 net income compared with the previous year, proposed a dividend, and outlined its 2026 outlook.



For the full year 2025, net income increased to 360.8 million euros from 353.8 million euros in the previous year.



EBIT rose to 578.3 million euros from 558.9 million euros in the same period last year.



EBITDA jumped to 984.4 million euros from 946.7 million euros in the prior year.



EBITDA margin maintained at 91.4 percent compared with the previous year.



Revenue increased to 1.08 billion euros from 1.04 billion euros in the previous year.



Further, the board has proposed a dividend of 0.5543 euros per share for the 2025 financial year, up 7.5% from the previous year.



The dividend will be paid on May 20, with an ex-dividend date of May 18 and a record date of May 19, and is in line with the company's dividend policy.



The company expects a dividend per share of at least 0.55 euros over the medium term.



Looking ahead, the company expects 2026 revenue in the range of 1.05 billion euros to 1.09 billion euros, with an EBITDA margin of around 90%.



The company also expects dividend per share to be at least in line with 2025 at 0.55 euros and financial leverage of about 5.5x.



On Thursday, Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane closed trading 2.49% higher at EUR 7.19 on the Milan Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News