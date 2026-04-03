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WKN: A14UAV | ISIN: IT0005090300 | Ticker-Symbol: WI8
Tradegate
02.04.26 | 18:02
7,125 Euro
-0,42 % -0,030
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,0807,22002.04.
7,0857,22502.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INWIT
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA7,125-0,42 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.