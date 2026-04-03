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PR Newswire
03.04.2026 17:06 Uhr
414 Leser
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At WMF a new edition of AI Global Summit, an international reference point on Artificial Intelligence

The summit will feature leading global companies such as Anthropic, NVIDIA and OpenAI, alongside internationally renowned speakers including Alberto Sangiovanni Vincentelli and Daniele Pucci. According to Cosmano Lombardo, Founder and CEO of Search On Media Group and creator of WMF, artificial intelligence has become both a political and technological priority, requiring clear regulation, targeted investments and broad, inclusive debate involving businesses, institutions, research and civil society.
The AI Global Summit aims to foster operational dialogue, generate proposals and accelerate decision-making at both European and international levels.

The event offers a comprehensive 360-degree perspective on AI, integrating training, business, innovation and strategic vision. The Mainstage will host prominent figures such as Marco Pavone (NVIDIA), Bryan Madden (AMD), Alicia Hanf (LG Nova), Aprajita Jain (Google) and Francesco Ubertini (CINECA), alongside representatives from Microsoft, Dell Technologies and Intel, as well as research institutions including IIT - Italian Institute of Technology and ESA F-lab. Additional contributions will come from fintech leaders such as Klarna and Trade Republic.

The program includes 13 thematic stages covering areas such as AI for Future, Agentic AI, Robotics & Physical AI, AI Commerce, AI Marketing, AI Solution and Machine Learning, with contributions from experts including Matteo Mille (Microsoft Italy), Massimo Chiriatti (Lenovo), Maria Yolanda Bilé Nlang (Brise), Marcello Majonchi (Arduino), Karen Zhou (Anthropic) and Corey Ching (Open AI).

Institutional discussions under AI Governance & Policy will address digital sovereignty, geopolitics, labor transformation and public decision-making, with participation from European institutions, the Italian Government, MAECI, MIMIT, and Pierpaolo Bombardieri, General Secretary of UIL.

An expo area will complement the program, showcasing cutting-edge technologies, connecting startups from over 90 countries and promoting high-impact AI solutions aligned with WMF's 14 Future Challenges.

Media contacts: press@searchon.it; +39 051 095 1294

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2949706/Daniele_Pucci_WMF_Mainstage.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/at-wmf-a-new-edition-of-ai-global-summit-an-international-reference-point-on-artificial-intelligence-302733825.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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